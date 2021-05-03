KUSD Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis announces retirement

Together with the School Board, Savaglio-Jarvis guided the district through the COVID-19 pandemic while implementing the Return 2020 plan that gave families the choice of either in-person or virtual learning for their children. The district said Savaglio-Jarvis would, until her retirement, continue to work on the Better Together 2021-22 plan for the upcoming school year.

“For the past 16 years it has been my honor to serve this great community,” Savaglio-Jarvis said in a statement. “However, prior to my father’s passing, he encouraged me to slow down and enjoy life because time moves far too fast. It is this wisdom that prompted my decision.”

She added, “I will miss the relationships and above all seeing each student grow and achieve year after year. Our students are truly amazing and routinely demonstrate talent in all they do — from academics to fine arts to athletics.”

In addition to her daily duties, Savaglio-Jarvis has supported multiple community organizations, such as Building Our Future, Kenosha Area Business Alliance, Kiwanis, Rotary and others, in a variety of capacities.