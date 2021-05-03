KUSD Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis announces retirement

Kenosha Unified School District Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis has announced her plans to retire, the district announced late Monday afternoon.
Savaglio-Jarvis has been connected to the district since August 2005. During her tenure, she served as assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, and most recently superintendent of the third-largest district in Wisconsin. Her retirement is effective June 30, the district said.
Savaglio-Jarvis’ announcement follows that of Susan Valeri, chief of school leadership, who also announced her retirement effective June 30. The School Board has named Bethany Ormseth, current director of LakeView Academy, to serve as interim superintendent and William Haithcock, current principal of Harborside Academy, to serve as interim chief of school leadership effective July 1. Interim appointments for their principal positions are pending. The board also plans to embark on a superintendent search in the near future in order to permanently fill the role as quickly as possible, district officials said.
According to the district, some of the district’s notable accomplishments that occurred during Savaglio-Jarvis’ tenure as superintendent were creation and/or implementation of:
- 1:1 computer individual device program for students
- The district’s first employee handbook
- A new teacher salary structure post-ACT 10
- African American Youth Initiative
- Formation of a district Equity Team
- A Recruitment and Retention Committee
- The Educator Rising Program
- ALiCE (alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate) program
- A multi-level systems support team
- Passage of a $17 million athletic stadium referendum
- Refreshed strategic plan and goals
Together with the School Board, Savaglio-Jarvis guided the district through the COVID-19 pandemic while implementing the Return 2020 plan that gave families the choice of either in-person or virtual learning for their children. The district said Savaglio-Jarvis would, until her retirement, continue to work on the Better Together 2021-22 plan for the upcoming school year.
“For the past 16 years it has been my honor to serve this great community,” Savaglio-Jarvis said in a statement. “However, prior to my father’s passing, he encouraged me to slow down and enjoy life because time moves far too fast. It is this wisdom that prompted my decision.”
She added, “I will miss the relationships and above all seeing each student grow and achieve year after year. Our students are truly amazing and routinely demonstrate talent in all they do — from academics to fine arts to athletics.”
In addition to her daily duties, Savaglio-Jarvis has supported multiple community organizations, such as Building Our Future, Kenosha Area Business Alliance, Kiwanis, Rotary and others, in a variety of capacities.
Reacting to the announcement, School Board President Yolanda Adams said, “The efforts put forth by Dr. Savaglio-Jarvis the past seven school years is greatly appreciated by many. She is very well liked, and we wish her the very best in her retirement.”
Savaglio-Jarvis said that “It has been breathtaking to witness everyone’s extraordinary efforts over the past seven years and has made me proud and humbled every day to come to work and do my part.
“KUSD has been lauded for its stellar reputation, and in the last seven years we are known across the state for high student performance, innovative teaching, engaging extracurricular activities, and award-winning fine arts and athletic programs,” Savaglio-Jarvis said. “From our dedicated staff, and building administrators, to our families and business professionals who are the backbone of this wonderful district, we have many individuals who are committed to our students, community and the mission of public education.”
Savaglio-Jarvis concluded that “KUSD is my home and I love this district like no other. It was an honor to return to Kenosha in 2005 and I am most grateful to have had the opportunity to lead this extraordinary school district. I am beyond proud of the work we’ve accomplished as a team and look forward to watching KUSD flourish for many years to come.”
