KUSD to hold annual meeting on 2021-22 budget, tax levy tonight

The Kenosha Unified School District property tax levy could drop by nearly 7 percent under a preliminary proposal to be considered Tuesday night, Sept. 21.
The district’s annual meeting of electors is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St. The agenda includes the presentation and public hearing on the district’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year.
The district’s proposed budget would have a total school levy of $88,907,061, approximately 6.98 percent less than the current year’s total levy of $95,574,353. Current year budget numbers are unaudited totals.
In the 2021-22 budget proposal, the district would have a general fund of $75.1 million, referendum debt service of $6.91 million, and carry a capital expansion fund of $5.39 million.
At the meeting, the budget breakdown is planned to be presented, including comparisons proposed 2021-22 budget, the unaudited 2021-21 numbers, and the audited 2019-20 district budget.
At Tuesday’s meeting, eligible residents of the district, which encompasses Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers east of Interstate 94, will elect a chairperson, adopt rules of order and the agenda, establish salaries and reimbursement of expenses for School Board members, approve the 2021-2022 tax levy and set a date for the 2022 annual meeting.
At 7:45 p.m., or immediately following the annual meeting, a special meeting of the School Board is scheduled to be held for the purpose of discussing and acting on a resolution authorizing temporary borrowing in an amount not to exceed $10 million, issuance of taxable tax and revenue anticipation promissory notes and participation in the PMA levy and aid anticipation notes program.
The district’s annual meeting is open to the public.