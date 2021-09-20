 Skip to main content
KUSD to hold annual meeting on 2021-22 budget, tax levy tonight
Kenosha Unified School District

KUSD to hold annual meeting on 2021-22 budget, tax levy tonight

The Kenosha Unified School District property tax levy could drop by nearly 7 percent under a preliminary proposal to be considered Tuesday night, Sept. 21.

The district’s annual meeting of electors is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St. The agenda includes the presentation and public hearing on the district’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year.

Incoming 9th graders at Indian Trail High School and Academy took part in a number of activities on Sept. 1, 2021 to help them become more familiar with their schedule, get to know one another, and have some fun.

The district’s proposed budget would have a total school levy of $88,907,061, approximately 6.98 percent less than the current year’s total levy of $95,574,353. Current year budget numbers are unaudited totals.

In the 2021-22 budget proposal, the district would have a general fund of $75.1 million, referendum debt service of $6.91 million, and carry a capital expansion fund of $5.39 million.

At the meeting, the budget breakdown is planned to be presented, including comparisons proposed 2021-22 budget, the unaudited 2021-21 numbers, and the audited 2019-20 district budget.

At Tuesday’s meeting, eligible residents of the district, which encompasses Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie and Somers east of Interstate 94, will elect a chairperson, adopt rules of order and the agenda, establish salaries and reimbursement of expenses for School Board members, approve the 2021-2022 tax levy and set a date for the 2022 annual meeting.

At 7:45 p.m., or immediately following the annual meeting, a special meeting of the School Board is scheduled to be held for the purpose of discussing and acting on a resolution authorizing temporary borrowing in an amount not to exceed $10 million, issuance of taxable tax and revenue anticipation promissory notes and participation in the PMA levy and aid anticipation notes program.

The district’s annual meeting is open to the public.

