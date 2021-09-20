KUSD to hold annual meeting on 2021-22 budget, tax levy Tuesday night

The Kenosha Unified School District property tax levy could drop by nearly 7 percent under a preliminary proposal to be considered Tuesday night.

The district’s annual meeting of electors is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Indian Trail High School and Academy, 6800 60th St. The agenda includes the presentation and public hearing on the district’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year.

The district’s proposed budget would have a total school levy of $88,907,061, approximately 6.98 percent less than the current year’s total levy of $95,574,353. Current year budget numbers are unaudited totals.

In the 2021-22 budget proposal, the district would have a general fund of $75.1 million, referendum debt service of $6.91 million, and carry a capital expansion fund of $5.39 million.

At the meeting, the budget breakdown is planned to be presented, including comparisons proposed 2021-22 budget, the unaudited 2021-21 numbers, and the audited 2019-20 district budget.