Lakeview Tech grad receives inaugural Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship

KENOSHA — The Board of Directors of the Kenosha Community Foundation has named Sydney Bando, a 2021 Lakeview Technology Academy graduate, as the inaugural recipient of the Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship. Bando plans to study neurobiology (pre-med) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall.
Bando's passion to pursue a course of study and career in the healthcare field was cultivated during her junior year of high school when she began working at an assisted living facility. In Bando's own words, shared in her application essay, she stated:
“Despite the difficult nature of the work, it was within this facility that I solidified my resolve to pursue a career in healthcare ... I realized I want to spend the rest of my life giving people the opportunity to live their lives to the fullest. Since my time at the assisted living facility, I have found an increasing interest in the field of psychiatry. The prospect of being able to build long term relationships with patients and aiding them in their struggle with mental illness falls perfectly in line with the meaningful work I want to pursue. Receiving this scholarship allows me not only to help pay for tuition but also propel me toward a future where I can create positive change in individual lives. At the end of the day, this is, and always will be, my ultimate goal.”
There were 20 applications submitted to the Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship in its inaugural year of award. Cathy Koessl, a Rizzo family member and fund spokesperson stated, “We were very impressed with the quantity and quality of the applicants. We can’t wait to see the great things that these recent graduates and especially Sydney are able to accomplish. Her desire to heal people’s minds and bodies is inspiring. We know that our parents and uncle would be proud that their legacy of providing healthcare for their community will be carried forward with this scholarship and future generations.”
The Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship Fund was established by the Rizzo children in 2020 in memory of their father, Dr. Vincent C. Rizzo; their mother, Mary C. Rizzo; and their uncle, Dr. Michael J. Rizzo. The fund awards a one-year scholarship to a resident of Kenosha County who pursues post-secondary school studies in a health-related field.
The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages permanent endowments established by individuals, families and business organizations. The Foundation manages over $13 million in endowment funds and each year awards over $750,000 in grants, scholarships and gifts to Kenosha area non-profit organizations and students. Other scholarship programs managed by the Foundation include, but are not limited to: the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund’s CEO Scholarships, the Howard J. Brown Scholarship, the Cropley Scholarship and the Herman and Virginia Gundlach Scholarship.
From left to right are Mary Rizzo, Dr. Vincent Rizzo and Dr. Michael Rizzo. The three medical professionals were killed in a tragic 2019 crash…