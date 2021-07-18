Lakeview Tech grad receives inaugural Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship

KENOSHA — The Board of Directors of the Kenosha Community Foundation has named Sydney Bando, a 2021 Lakeview Technology Academy graduate, as the inaugural recipient of the Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship. Bando plans to study neurobiology (pre-med) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall.

Bando's passion to pursue a course of study and career in the healthcare field was cultivated during her junior year of high school when she began working at an assisted living facility. In Bando's own words, shared in her application essay, she stated:

“Despite the difficult nature of the work, it was within this facility that I solidified my resolve to pursue a career in healthcare ... I realized I want to spend the rest of my life giving people the opportunity to live their lives to the fullest. Since my time at the assisted living facility, I have found an increasing interest in the field of psychiatry. The prospect of being able to build long term relationships with patients and aiding them in their struggle with mental illness falls perfectly in line with the meaningful work I want to pursue. Receiving this scholarship allows me not only to help pay for tuition but also propel me toward a future where I can create positive change in individual lives. At the end of the day, this is, and always will be, my ultimate goal.”