Last week for eyeglass drive at Lance and Tremper

Eyeglasses drive begins today
Tremper High School’s Key Club and Lance Middle School’s Student Council are partnering with Lions Club International to host an eyeglasses drive through April 30 to help local community members have better access to glasses and eye appointments.
This eyeglasses drive asks for community members to donate their used or old eyeglasses or sunglasses to help others improve their eyesight.
Donations can be dropped off inside donation boxes located at Tremper High School, room 246 or outside the main doors in front of Lance Middle School.
IN PHOTOS: Lance Middle School 7th grade service organization research project
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world.
To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster. They had to find out basics such as history, leading members, volunteer opportunities, donation options, and much more.
Students got to put down their Chromebooks and work on these hands-on posters with a partner and then present their final product to their classmates. Students learned a lot about local, national and worldwide organizations through this project and got to explore their new and growing passion for helping others.