Last week for eyeglass drive at Lance and Tremper

Eyeglasses drive begins today

Tremper High School’s Key Club and Lance Middle School’s Student Council are partnering with Lions Club International to host an eyeglasses drive through April 30 to help local community members have better access to glasses and eye appointments.

This eyeglasses drive asks for community members to donate their used or old eyeglasses or sunglasses to help others improve their eyesight.

Donations can be dropped off inside donation boxes located at Tremper High School, room 246 or outside the main doors in front of Lance Middle School.

