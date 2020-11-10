LGBT student advocates call for Kenosha Unified policy that respects gender identity, insures safety

Rae Antczak, a transgender man currently attending Gateway Technical College, said that when he was in high school, only half of the teachers used the name he goes by now. But when they did, he said he felt better and was able to engage in classes, performing better in school.

At the time, Antczak, of Racine, wasn’t “out” to his family and it was at school where he could experiment with his gender identity. While his family supported him, he said many students experience the opposite.

“Outing students to their parents, as this policy would force teachers to do, would put youth in serious danger,” Antczak said. He added that LGBT youth are 120 percent more likely to become homeless compared with their straight peers because of non-acceptance by parents, according to a University of Chicago study. Thirty percent of LGBT youth reported violence by a family member after coming out.

Some parents should not know

Antczak proposed revising the policy to allow reviewing pronouns and name changes on a case by case basis, with some parents being informed and others not. “That way, affirming parents are kept in the loop as much as possible, while still respecting the privacy, safety and autonomy of students stuck in unsafe living situations,” he said.