Lincoln Middle School courtyard garden project grows food, flowers and ownership

Lincoln Middle School’s courtyard is a hidden gem that has seen little student activity in recent years but is now on its way to becoming a beautiful space for students and staff to enjoy.

Led by Lincoln eighth-grade special education teacher Nathan Thompkins and parent/teacher liaison Ardis Mosley, students are getting the opportunity to not only beautify the space but also plant food and flowers in the new garden beds.

“By the time springtime hits, we want this place to be blooming and beautiful,” Mosley said. “This has the potential to be a legacy that can be more instrumental than anything Lincoln has ever been known for.”

The project is funded largely through a partnership with Jockey International Inc. as part of its adoption of Lincoln Middle School in addition to generous donations of supplies from organizations such as Garden of Eatin’ Kenosha, Fresh Thyme and Suburban Garden. So far this year, raised garden beds were built, filled, and planted. Additional plans for the project are still being developed and finalized, but students will always be at the center of the plans, Mosley said. In fact, there are even plans for a Garden Club in the works.

“If you give students ownership of this building and these spaces, they’ll take care of it,” Mosley said. “We want them to be proud of their part in making this happen, and we want this to be something students want to share with their families and come back and visit year after year.”

This fall, students planted garlic and tulip bulbs and look forward to harvesting both in the spring. In addition to the courtyard project’s initial prep work, Lincoln staff and students also plan to incorporate classroom and afterschool activities in the space. Most importantly, the goal is to have students continue to be involved in its creation, upkeep, planting, harvesting, and activities.

“You have to think about what this could mean for our students,” Mosley said. “They are planting tulips now that they can later cut and bring home to their moms for Mother’s Day.”

Perhaps most importantly, the project will provide opportunities for all students, not just those with special interests in gardening, as it could provide benefits in a variety of ways to many demographics at Lincoln.

“We want this to be something students of all walks of life can get excited about,” Mosley said. “You can just see them light up when they get the chance to dig in the dirt to plant something they get to come back and watch grow.”

