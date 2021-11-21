Local college students' achievements announced

Palmer College of Chiropractic

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The following students from Kenosha County were named to Palmer College of Chiropractic’s dean’s list for the 2021 summer trimester:

KENOSHA: Dianna Bindelli.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Gina Caira, Collin Dobnikar.

TWIN LAKES: Angela Nevoso.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

LA CROSSE — The following students from Kenosha County graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse during the 2021 summer semester:

KENOSHA: Tyler Schouten, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science: exercise science — pre-professional track.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Andrew Curtis, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science: sport management; Alex O’Lear, bachelor of science in management.

