Local high School reunions planned

Bradford Class of 1970

A 50-year reunion (postponed from 2020) is planned for the weekend of Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday Oct. 9, 2021

A dinner is planned for 6 p.m. Friday at Casa Capri Restaurant, 2129 Birch Road. (NOTE: an incorrect location was printed in the July 19 Kenosha News). The cost is $20 per person. Checks are payable to: Darlene (Pitts) Gretzinger, c/o 2307 24th St., Kenosha, WI 53140. Checks and or cash are due by Friday, Sept. 17th.

The dinner includes: Pizza, salad and desserts. Cash bar only.

There will also be another function from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave. Entertainment will be provided by Tom and Gary of the Chevelles.

Continue to watch Facebook for updates.

Tremper Class of 1981

A 40th reunion is planned for Sept. 17-18, 2021.

On Friday, Sept. 17, join the state champion football team of 1980 at Ameche Field in Kenosha as the Trojans take on the Indian Trail Hawks featuring a halftime ceremony honoring the champion team alumni. Football game tickets may be purchased at the field. A social gathering will follow at the Sunnyside Club. More details TBA.