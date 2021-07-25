Local high School reunions planned

Bradford Class of 1970
A 50-year reunion (postponed from 2020) is planned for the weekend of Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday Oct. 9, 2021
A dinner is planned for 6 p.m. Friday at Casa Capri Restaurant, 2129 Birch Road. (NOTE: an incorrect location was printed in the July 19 Kenosha News). The cost is $20 per person. Checks are payable to: Darlene (Pitts) Gretzinger, c/o 2307 24th St., Kenosha, WI 53140. Checks and or cash are due by Friday, Sept. 17th.
The dinner includes: Pizza, salad and desserts. Cash bar only.
There will also be another function from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave. Entertainment will be provided by Tom and Gary of the Chevelles.
Tremper Class of 1981
A 40th reunion is planned for Sept. 17-18, 2021.
On Friday, Sept. 17, join the state champion football team of 1980 at Ameche Field in Kenosha as the Trojans take on the Indian Trail Hawks featuring a halftime ceremony honoring the champion team alumni. Football game tickets may be purchased at the field. A social gathering will follow at the Sunnyside Club. More details TBA.
Then, the Class of ’81 grads (and a guest) are invited to The Moose Lodge on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 3003 30th Ave. for a reunion celebration featuring the class's very own alum Fred Aiello and the Wahooo Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Extended appetizers will be served from 6 until 7:30 p.m.; the band will play from 7:30 until 11:30 p.m. Cash bar, casual attire. Limited capacity; only prepaid guests will be admitted with wristband entry.
Tickets at $35 per person are on sale now via Zelleâ app through most major banks payable to trojanreunion81@gmail.com; or can be ordered via personal check to:
Tremper Class of 81 Reunion, P.O. Box 11094, Shorewood, WI 53211. A return email will be your confirmation of a paid ticket(s); maximum of 2 tickets per order.
Bradford Choir Alumni
All Mary D. Bradford High School choir alumni from 1966-80 under the direction of Roger Tweiten are invited to attend a choir reunion brunch with Roger and Verna Tweiten.
The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. at Baker Street, 6208 Green Bay Road, Kenosha. Each guest will pay for their own meal.
Alumni and their guests, chaperones, friends, former colleagues and neighbors of the Tweitens are invited to attend.
Phone or text Kris at 262-818-5351 by Sept. 20 if you plan to attend. Join the "Kenosha Bradford H.S. Choir Reunion" Facebook whee you also respond and check for updates and future events.