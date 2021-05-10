Local leaders reflect on Kenosha Unified superintendent's upcoming retirement

Wade said the Savaglio-Jarvis had done a “simply outstanding job.”

“She took the district at what I called at the time a 'catastrophe' with the curriculum audit and several other things that were in play at the time,” he said. “Through her hard work and the hard work of her staff they turned this district around to probably, in my opinion, the best district in the state.”

Throughout the pandemic, he said Savaglio-Jarvis and her staff also did a “remarkable job” consulting with the county and working closely with the board and others.

He said what he would miss most about her is her ability to “get along with others” and her “friendliness.”

“Anytime I had a question, all I had to do was ask,” he said. “I’ve never seen anybody so loyal to the district and the students, in general. The students were her life.”

Mahone Fund leader

Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund -- which presented its Signature Award to Unified in 2017 under the leadership of Savaglio-Jarvis and then- School Board President Tamarra Coleman --said the district became “totally integrated to maximize all educational opportunities for our students of color.”