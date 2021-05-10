Local leaders reflect on Kenosha Unified superintendent's upcoming retirement

Community leaders recently reflected on the career of Kenosha Unified Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis, and looked ahead to the district's future, following her retirement announcement.
Savaglio-Jarvis, who has been top administrator since 2014 for the state’s third largest district, Monday she would be retiring effective June 30, following a 16-year career that has included service as an assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.
She cited the advice of her father, local dentist Dr. Al Savaglio, before his death in January at the age of 87, encouraging her to “slow down and enjoy life” in arriving at her decision to retire.
For Unified School Board member Dan Wade, who was elected the same year Savaglio-Jarvis became superintendent, the announcement she would be retiring came as a shock. Savaglio-Jarvis replaced Michele Hancock, who left in 2013 and later became an education professor at Carthage College.
“It really did. Quite honestly, personally, it all came as a big surprise,” Wade said. “But, she deserves that retirement. She deserves the best and I’m right there with her 100 percent.”
Wade said he couldn’t imagine the district without her, however.
“I’ve had the honor of working with her during her entire tenure (as superintendent) here,” said Wade, who was also the board’s president for a two-year span from 2018 to 2020 before the board elected Tom Duncan as president. Duncan announced in December he would not run for a second term on the board.
Wade said the Savaglio-Jarvis had done a “simply outstanding job.”
“She took the district at what I called at the time a 'catastrophe' with the curriculum audit and several other things that were in play at the time,” he said. “Through her hard work and the hard work of her staff they turned this district around to probably, in my opinion, the best district in the state.”
Throughout the pandemic, he said Savaglio-Jarvis and her staff also did a “remarkable job” consulting with the county and working closely with the board and others.
He said what he would miss most about her is her ability to “get along with others” and her “friendliness.”
“Anytime I had a question, all I had to do was ask,” he said. “I’ve never seen anybody so loyal to the district and the students, in general. The students were her life.”
Mahone Fund leader
Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund -- which presented its Signature Award to Unified in 2017 under the leadership of Savaglio-Jarvis and then- School Board President Tamarra Coleman --said the district became “totally integrated to maximize all educational opportunities for our students of color.”
Mahone said Savaglio-Jarvis shared “a vision and passion to produce more college-ready graduates and create more promising futures for our students” in making college more accessible and affordable for students.
He was grateful for her advocacy of the organization’s Reaching for Rainbows "Pursuit of Excellence” gala, as well as, the “Power Up" College Resource Fair that has benefitted both African American and Hispanic students over the years.
“While we have a very long way to go, I give her credit for regionally positioning the district and challenging herself to better understand the return on investment from integrating diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of district operations,” he said.
Mahone said her departure also creates a “pivotal opportunity” for the School Board to attract a superintendent to “competently address the disparities in the district.”
KEA response
Kenosha Education Association President Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, leader of the local teacher’s union, which has taken to task Unified’s administration on the need for better safety measures for educators amid the pandemic, wished her well.
“We recognize the challenges of being superintendent of the third largest district in the State of Wisconsin, and wish Dr. Savaglio-Jarvis the best in her retirement,” she said in a statement.
Bethany Ormseth, the director of LakeView Technology Academy will be serving as interim superintendent on July 1. William Haithcock, principal of Harborside Academy, as interim chief of school leadership effective July 1, taking over for Susan Valeri, chief of school leadership, who also announced she would retire June 30.
“We look forward to working with Dr. Ormseth and Mr. Haithcock during the interim period to ensure that educators who serve students on the front lines have a voice in district operations,” Kitts-Lewinski said. “Prioritizing collaboration, transparency, and communication in the search for new district leadership will be essential to attracting and retaining high quality educators and ensuring the future of KUSD.”