Local school and college notes
School and college notes

Local school and college notes

Tremper Class of 1972 preparing for 50th reunion

Tremper Class of 1972 is gearing up for its 50th reunion on August 20, 2022.

Organizers are searching for classmates. If you would like to be informed of the details, email your name and email address to peady@wi.rr.com.

If you are on Facebook, like Tremper 1972 Class.

Casey Shevokas playing football for Monmouth

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Casey Shevokas of Union Grove, is a member of the Monmouth College Fighting Scots football team.

The Scots extended their winning streak against Cornell College for Homecoming on Oct. 23 with a 47-14 victory, but suffered a setback with a 24-10 loss to Lake Forest College on Saturday.

The annual Bronze Turkey game against Knox College is set for Nov. 13 in Monmouth.

Tremper's 2021 homecoming dance themed "There is no place like Tremper" and the events leading up to the big night were widely enjoyed by students and staff the week of Sept. 27- Oct. 1. Events included spirit week, powderpuff football, Tremper Teammates, the parade, football game and of course, the dance!
