Local students among state Knights of Columbus essay contest winners
Knights of Columbus

Local students among state Knights of Columbus essay contest winners

Local Catholic citizenship essay winners

Shown with Grand Knight Rich Mich, center, are local winners of the Knights of Columbus Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest. From left to right: Madison Loney, Ashley Castrejon, Patrick LaConte and Haley Lebeicki.

 Submitted photo

The following students were state level winners in the annual Catholic Citizenship Essay Contest, sponsored by the Supreme and Wisconsin State Councils of the Knights of Columbus in cooperation with participating local Councils throughout Wisconsin:

Eighth grade:

1st Place — Hailey Droster, Fort Atkinson, Council 3396, District 50

2nd Place — Olivia Roe, Fort Atkinson, Council 3396, District 50

3rd Place — William Giebel, Hudson, Council 1762, District 81

Honorable mention — Madison Loney, Kenosha, Council 16022 (Pleasant Prairie), District 67

Freshmen:

1st Place — Haley Lebiecki, Pleasant Prairie, Council 16022, District 67

Sophomore:

1st Place — Jaiden Skofronick, Tomah, Council 4125, District 23

2nd Place — Brin Neumann, Warrens, Council 4125, District 23

Junior:

1st Place — Carol Broude, Franklin, Council 16821 (Oak Creek), District 65

2nd Place — Ashley Castrejon, Winthrop Harbor, Ill., Council 16022 (Pleasant Prairie), District 67

3rd Place — Miranda Schneider, Newton, Council 16729 (St. Nazianz), District 12

Senior:

1st Place — Patrick Leconte, Kenosha, Council 16022 (Pleasant Prairie), District 67

Students were asked to write on the topic: Discuss how trusting in God during a difficult time has helped you or someone you know find the strength and hope to endure it.

Students receive awards at the local and state levels of competition such as medals, plaques, certificates of merit, gift cards or cash awards, etc.

The first place winning essays go on to international competition in New Haven, Conn. The winning essays will also be on display at the Knights’ annual State Convention, to be held this year at Grand Geneva Convention Center near Lake Geneva on May 1.

