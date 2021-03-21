Local students among state Knights of Columbus essay contest winners

3rd Place — Miranda Schneider, Newton, Council 16729 (St. Nazianz), District 12

Senior:

1st Place — Patrick Leconte, Kenosha, Council 16022 (Pleasant Prairie), District 67

Students were asked to write on the topic: Discuss how trusting in God during a difficult time has helped you or someone you know find the strength and hope to endure it.

Students receive awards at the local and state levels of competition such as medals, plaques, certificates of merit, gift cards or cash awards, etc.

The first place winning essays go on to international competition in New Haven, Conn. The winning essays will also be on display at the Knights’ annual State Convention, to be held this year at Grand Geneva Convention Center near Lake Geneva on May 1.

