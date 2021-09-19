Local Students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation last week announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be oﬀered next spring.
The local semifinalists, announced Sept. 15, are:
• Joshua Cao, a student at Indian Trail High School
• Cooper Wood, a student at Tremper High School
• Brian Yao, a student at Lakeview Technology Academy
• And Jonathan Morrell, a student at Burlington High School.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulﬁll several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition.
About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
NMSC, a not-for-proﬁt organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 speciﬁcally to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.
Criteria and selection
The National Merit Scholarship Program honors individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The program does not measure the quality or eﬀectiveness of education within a school, system, or state. More information about the competition is available online at: www.nationalmerit.org.
To become a finalist, the semiﬁnalist and a high school oﬃcial must submit a detailed
scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semiﬁnalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semiﬁnalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school oﬃcial, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that conﬁrm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
From the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February they will be notiﬁed of this designation.
Types of scholarships
Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be oﬀered in the spring of 2022. Every finalist will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 Scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis. About 1,000 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be provided by approximately 220 corporations and business organizations for Finalists who meet their speciﬁed criteria, such as children of the grantor’s employees or residents of communities where sponsor plants or oﬃces are located. In addition, about 180 colleges and universities are expected to ﬁnance some 4,000 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.