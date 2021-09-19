Local Students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Criteria and selection

The National Merit Scholarship Program honors individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The program does not measure the quality or eﬀectiveness of education within a school, system, or state. More information about the competition is available online at: www.nationalmerit.org.

To become a finalist, the semiﬁnalist and a high school oﬃcial must submit a detailed

scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semiﬁnalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semiﬁnalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school oﬃcial, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that conﬁrm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.

From the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February they will be notiﬁed of this designation.

Types of scholarships