Local students selected for Carthage College summer research program

KENOSHA — More than 35 Carthage College students were selected to conduct research with faculty as part of the 2021 Summer Undergraduate Research Experience, including these Kenosha County students:

Bailey Figgins of Bristol is participating in the Method Development for Spin-Coating Silica Nanoparticles for Strength and Substrate Coverage project.

VictoriaWheeler of Kenosha is participating in the Designing and Implementing Sustainability Tools at Carthage project.

Jordan Ball of Twin Lakes is participating in the Investigating diversity, equity and inclusion in statistics and data science courses: curating data sets with pedagogical value project.

London Roysden of Kenosha is participating in the Preparation and Performance: An Opera Company Experience project.

Dalton Callow of Kenosha is participating in the Modal Propellant Gauging (MPG) project.

Amosia Agee-Hill of Kenosha is participating in the Propellant Refueling and On-Oribt Transfer Operations (Proto II) project.

