Local students take part in Carthage Christmas Festival

KENOSHA — Yearly, Carthage College invites the community to celebrate the joy of the holiday season at the annual Carthage Christmas Festival, three performances of readings and music in the A. F. Siebert Chapel. These annual concerts are the College's Christmas gift to the community. The following area students participated in the event, which took place Dec. 3-5:

BURLINGTON: Megan Baumeister.

KENOSHA: Norris Jones, Savannah Kroeger, Jada Moss, Katiann Nelson, London Roysden, Peter Towle, Benjamin Young, Alexis-Marie Catunao, Tajaniah Drone, Chloe Kroeger, Alexandrea Rakowski, Gabriela Booth, Lexy Klawonn, Luke Eidsor, Grace Chapa, Taylor Zorn, Noah Wilson, Reed Freund, Azniv Khaligian, Lee Fulkerson, Ashlynne Edwards, Emma Conran, Carissa Kiehl, Meghan Keiffer-Zagar, Lily Lourigan.

