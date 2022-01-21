Local UW-Whitewater students receive scholarships

WHITEWATER — The following local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2021-22 academic year:
BRISTOL: Hannah Gruener who is studying art education, won the College of Arts & Communication Scholarship; Miranda Hopkins who is studying physical education, won the Florence Goodhue Scholarship; Abby Sokoloskis who is studying elementary education, won the Fitzgerald Family Scholarship and the Warhawk Exceptional Academics Scholarship.
KENOSHA: Gabrielle Clark who is studying art, won the Excellence in Printmaking Scholarship, the Mary Weiser Art Scholarship and the Roberta Avonn Fiskum Scholarship; Maddie Crum who is studying Art Education, won the Edna Grinstead Scholarship and the Mark Palmer Gray Jr Scholarship; Kaitlin Demoss who is studying communication sciences and disorders, won the Kizzie Barnhardt Endowed Scholarship; Caitlyn Dolan who is studying art education, won the Oberle Family Scholarship; Kyle Dolan who is studying journalism, won the Dennis M Troha (Admissions) Scholarship; Grant Enwright who is studying marketing, won the AMA/Peltier Marketing Award and the Institute for Sales Excellence Scholarship; Abby Giese who is studying biology, won the Rath Foundation Academic Scholarship; Celeste Gomez who is studying elementary education, won the Chancellor Scholars; Colin Hall who is studying psychology, won the UW-Whitewater Fall 2021 Foundation Scholarship; Natalie Hummelt who is studying economics, won the Chancellor Scholars; Elizabeth Johnson who is studying history education, won the Ann M Osborne Memorial Scholarship and the Chancellor Scholars; John Leahey who is studying general business, won the Chancellor Scholars; Iain Mccutchan who is studying mathematics, won the Stephen J Gavinski Memorial (Education) Scholarship and the Warhawk Exceptional Academics Scholarship; Noah Pederson who is studying business, won the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship; Brooklyn Stevenson who is studying journalism, won the Dennis M Troha (Admissions) Scholarship; Samuel Strash who is studying journalism, won the Chancellor Scholars.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE: Zachary Neumann who is studying integrated science business, won the Chancellor Scholars; Isabelle Quintero who is studying biology, won the King Chavez Scholarship (Admissions) Scholarship; Jackson Selin who is studying accounting, won the Warhawk Exceptional Academics Scholarship.
SALEM: Hannah Coots who is studying business, won the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship; Lauren Cygnar who is studying biology, won the Spirit of Whitewater Energy Award; Kari Lumm who is studying early childhood education, won the Transfer Excellence Scholarship; Julisa Sand who is studying psychology, won the Warhawk Exceptional Academics Scholarship.
TREVOR: Tyler Carver who is studying general management, won the General Merit Scholarship; Kyle Grzyb who is studying media arts and game development, won the Chancellor Scholars.
TWIN LAKES: Grady Duffy who is studying biology, won the Chancellor Scholars; Alfred Hodges who is studying accounting, won the Chancellor Scholars; Jared Ticha who is studying finance, won the Dennis M. Troha (College of Business and Economics) Scholarship.
Higher education reporter Kelly Meyerhofer shares her favorite stories of 2021
After a bruising year brimming with horrific headlines, the first story I wrote in 2021 was filled with optimism for the year ahead: UW-Madison received its first COVID-19 vaccines.
The pandemic continued to be a throughline for me (and most every reporter on the planet) this year. I chronicled COVID-19's toll on students' mental health, wrote about the anxiety faculty had in returning to face-to-face classes amid the surging delta variant and reported on the varying vaccination strategies across schools.
One of my favorite stories was following a set of quadruplets through their first semester of college. Each of them attended a different institution yet they all started school from their childhood home.
In another feature story, I wrote about a UW-Madison nursing student overcoming almost insurmountable odds to earn her bachelor's degree this spring.
One of my more simple story ideas was talking to six Madisonians — a nurse, firefighter, professor, pastor, funeral director and public health employee — on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic about how COVID-19 had disrupted their lives. I'm grateful to each of them for sharing their personal stories with readers.
A more complex story involved reviewing thousands of pages of emails and records to reconstruct the first two weeks of September 2020 at UW-Madison, a time when COVID-19 cases exploded and employees scrambled to respond.
More than one hundred of my 170-some stories so far this year touched on COVID-19 in some way or another. Here's hoping for fewer virus-related stories in 2022! And thanks to State Journal subscribers for supporting my work as one of Wisconsin's few higher education reporters.
A third of UW-Madison’s COVID-19 cases for the entire school year came in the four weeks after students started moving into the dorms.
The torrent of disruption to daily life over the past year has been inescapable.
The nursing student learned about end-of-life care in lectures. She had to put that knowledge to the test last year.
Engineering professor Akbar Sayeed left behind a "career-long string of victims," according to a recently released report.
COVID-19 complicated the transition for all freshmen last year, but especially for students who started their college careers from home. For one family, those complications were multiplied by four.