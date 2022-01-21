Local UW-Whitewater students receive scholarships

KENOSHA: Gabrielle Clark who is studying art, won the Excellence in Printmaking Scholarship, the Mary Weiser Art Scholarship and the Roberta Avonn Fiskum Scholarship; Maddie Crum who is studying Art Education, won the Edna Grinstead Scholarship and the Mark Palmer Gray Jr Scholarship; Kaitlin Demoss who is studying communication sciences and disorders, won the Kizzie Barnhardt Endowed Scholarship; Caitlyn Dolan who is studying art education, won the Oberle Family Scholarship; Kyle Dolan who is studying journalism, won the Dennis M Troha (Admissions) Scholarship; Grant Enwright who is studying marketing, won the AMA/Peltier Marketing Award and the Institute for Sales Excellence Scholarship; Abby Giese who is studying biology, won the Rath Foundation Academic Scholarship; Celeste Gomez who is studying elementary education, won the Chancellor Scholars; Colin Hall who is studying psychology, won the UW-Whitewater Fall 2021 Foundation Scholarship; Natalie Hummelt who is studying economics, won the Chancellor Scholars; Elizabeth Johnson who is studying history education, won the Ann M Osborne Memorial Scholarship and the Chancellor Scholars; John Leahey who is studying general business, won the Chancellor Scholars; Iain Mccutchan who is studying mathematics, won the Stephen J Gavinski Memorial (Education) Scholarship and the Warhawk Exceptional Academics Scholarship; Noah Pederson who is studying business, won the College of Business and Economics Admissions Scholarship; Brooklyn Stevenson who is studying journalism, won the Dennis M Troha (Admissions) Scholarship; Samuel Strash who is studying journalism, won the Chancellor Scholars.