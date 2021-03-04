Mahone Fund CEO program extends scholarship application deadline to March 12

The Mahone Fund Career Exploration Organization is extending the scholarship application deadline to March 12. The COVID-19 in-person, virtual and hybrid learning schedules have dramatically impacted the college preparation timelines for seniors and their families.

The CEO Scholarship program offers college scholarships to eligible Kenosha Unified School District High Schools, Shoreland Lutheran, Christian Life and St. Joseph Catholic Academy High School seniors pursuing their education at a two-year or four-year institution.

The Mahone Fund plans to award the following scholarships at the annual Reaching for Rainbows Pursuit of Excellence gala hosted by Carthage College:

• Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund CEO Scholarship – Eight awarded at $5,000 each

• Mahone Fund Herzing University Scholarship – Two full tuition scholarships awarded

• Mahone Fund Carthage College Scholarship – one full tuition scholarship awarded

• Mahone Fund Carthage College Access Education Awards – 15 available