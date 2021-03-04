Mahone Fund CEO program extends scholarship application deadline to March 12

The Mahone Fund Career Exploration Organization is extending the scholarship application deadline to March 12. The COVID-19 in-person, virtual and hybrid learning schedules have dramatically impacted the college preparation timelines for seniors and their families.
The CEO Scholarship program offers college scholarships to eligible Kenosha Unified School District High Schools, Shoreland Lutheran, Christian Life and St. Joseph Catholic Academy High School seniors pursuing their education at a two-year or four-year institution.
The Mahone Fund plans to award the following scholarships at the annual Reaching for Rainbows Pursuit of Excellence gala hosted by Carthage College:
• Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund CEO Scholarship – Eight awarded at $5,000 each
• Mahone Fund Herzing University Scholarship – Two full tuition scholarships awarded
• Mahone Fund Carthage College Scholarship – one full tuition scholarship awarded
• Mahone Fund Carthage College Access Education Awards – 15 available
“The Mahone Fund and our Educational partners remain committed to investing and linking our talented young students to their collegiate dreams and creating opportunities for their career success”, says Tim Mahone, chairman of the Mahone Fund.
The mission of the Mary Lou & Arthur F. Mahone Fund is to provide educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth and to support healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color.
Applications may be obtained on the website: www.mahonefund.org or from the guidance offices of all participating high schools and the Kenosha Community Foundation. Completed applications can be submitted online or to students’ guidance counselors and the Kenosha Community Foundation office (600 52nd Street, Suite 110, Kenosha, WI 53140) by Friday, March 12.
For questions or additional information, contact Sabrina Morgan at 262-564-2362, or by email at morgan@gtc.edu; or Ardis Mosley at 262-945-5708, or via email at lynde53144@yahoo.com.
IN PHOTOS: Lance Middle School 7th grade service organization research project
The 7th Grade English Team at Lance Middle School and their students have spent the first half of Quarter 3 learning what it means to be a "Change Agent" and how just one person can make a difference in the world.
To complete their discussions, students chose a service organization to research and create a poster. They had to find out basics such as history, leading members, volunteer opportunities, donation options, and much more.
Students got to put down their Chromebooks and work on these hands-on posters with a partner and then present their final product to their classmates. Students learned a lot about local, national and worldwide organizations through this project and got to explore their new and growing passion for helping others.