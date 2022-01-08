Mahone students collecting shoes for fundraiser to benefit developing countries, school needs

Gently worn, used and new shoes are being collected at Mahone Middle School through Jan. 20.

The school, in partnership with Funds2Org shoe donation, will help support micro enterprise vendors in developing countries, dealing with systemic poverty.

The collection began Dec. 1 and is taking place at each respective "house" grouping at Mahone, according to school officials.

The house that collects the most pounds of shoes will win second quarter’s Generosity Trophy, based on the four quadrants of the Circle of Courage, Generosity, Independence, Mastery and Belonging.

The event also functions as a fundraiser and for roughly every 40 pounds of shoes collected, $25 will be raised for participating houses.

The money then, in turn, can support the needs of students in the houses, such as paying for field trip fees for students in need, providing snacks and incentives for activities and academic achievement.

Donations from the general public are also welcome. For more information, contact jmcgrath@teachers.kusd.edu.

