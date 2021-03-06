Mayor’s Youth Commission recognizes youths for achievement, contributions

Emily Meyers , a kindergarten student at Nash Elementary School, was nominated by teacher Justine Wikstrom. Meyers is a hard-working, caring student who persevered in the midst of virtual learning. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she has gone far beyond her years with her patience and attention. She loves to learn and is engaged the entire day. She is skilled at listening to directions, paying attention to the speaker and completing her work on time. She makes sure that her work is done right the first time and is then able to help others who seem to be struggling. She is diligent in her studies, especially in reading, writing, math, science and social studies. Meyers shows ownership and pride in her education and has a bright future ahead of her.

Key’Maine Preston, is a seventh grade student at Washington Middle School who was nominated by math teacher Kelly Gardner. Preston actively participates in his education by not only answering questions promptly in class, but by going above and beyond in his studies. He is known to answer dozens more questions on the online school math program, ScootPad, than required and gets an ‘A’ on the vast majority of assignments he turns in. He often helps out his fellow students by answering questions that they may have during class. Preston was a leader on the football team and gave each game 110% each time, even if the odds were stacked against his team. His hard-working attitude and excitement to learn has prospered even during a pandemic. Preston is said to be an upstanding student and this will help him through the rest of his academic career.