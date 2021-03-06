Mayor’s Youth Commission recognizes youths for achievement, contributions

KENOSHA — The Mayor’s Youth Commission created an awards program to recognize the community’s youth for their outstanding personal achievements and the important, positive contributions they have made to the Kenosha community.
Nomination forms can be obtained in the mayor’s office, room 300, in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., or on the internet at kenosha.org under the tab "Mayor/Administration".
For the second nomination period of the 2020-21 school year, 10 students met the criteria to be presented with an award. Those students are:
Kristen Bahr, an eighth grader at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, was nominated by school art teacher Emiko Chiappetta. Bahr was nominated for her dedication to academia and involvement with her extracurricular activities. Some of the many things she is involved in include, KASL soccer, SJCA chess club, Girl Scouts, safety patrol and Battle of the Books. Bahr has maintained straight A’s on her report card while also taking the time to tutor her peers during study hall. In her free time Bahr has taught herself to code in JavaScript. She also enjoys playing saxophone, trumpet, ukulele and guitar. Bahr has been known to take time out of her own day to help others when needed, most notably helping a teacher set up a TV for Zoom class during her resource time at school. Bahr shows her commitment to her studies and her peers through her extracurricular activities and willingness to help others.
Terri Burnett, a senior at Indian Trail High School and Academy was nominated by school social worker AlexaRae Pouncy. Burnett has received acceptances to several colleges, two of which gave her awards for her leadership and academics. During her high school career, Burnett has been involved in Link Crew, National Honors Society, the school fashion show and has worked in the school store. She also maintains a job outside of her academia. Burnett won first place in the Counting on Kindness Contest and is an honor roll student. She spends much of her time involved in the African American Youth Initiative and volunteers as much as she can within the bounds of her busy schedule. Burnett maintains her schedule but excels in her studies and extracurricular activities because of her drive and determination.
Thomas Connolly, a sophomore at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, was nominated by teachers Louise Meyer and Andy Feldpausch. Connolly has been dedicated to service while at SJCA. He started the Giving Bag Organization which facilitates distribution of toiletries and educational toys as part of the Boys & Girls Club meals-to-go program. When Connolly saw the needs of members in the community, he did not wait for someone else to do something; he put his ideas into action and selflessly gave his time to get his nonprofit organization up and running. When he is not helping within the community, Connolly is also the lead technician for the light and sound equipment for all SJCA events, both during and after school. Connolly is a studious and caring student who puts his school and community to the forefront.
Alexis Joy, a seventh grader at Mahone Middle School, was nominated by school counselor, Keef Weinstein. Joy has many achievements and is a well balanced and outstanding youth who maintains her school work, many extracurricular activities and numerous volunteer commitments in the community. She is generous with her time by volunteering as a homework lunch tutor and volunteers in the community at a local stable working with horses. Joy was selected to represent Mahone at the Holiday House program where she helped those less fortunate find gifts for their families. Joy has been known to be a great advocate for herself and for others. Through her volunteerism and willingness to help others, Joy has demonstrated that she is always willing to go the extra mile.
Joshua Loewen, a senior at Bradford High School, was nominated by school counselor Robin Mars. Loewen has been apart of the Boy Scout organization for 12 years. He donates countless hours of his time doing various service projects, including distribution of food to those who are in need and giving wreaths to veterans. Recently promoted to Eagle Scout, Loewen chose a service project that would benefit the entire community. He is constructing a 14 ft. by 22 ft. outdoor pavilion at the Shalom Center in Kenosha. He has been apart of the project from start to finish by being involved in treating of lumber, cutting and constructing the pavilion. Loewen also spends his time taking his academics very seriously, he is ranked 38 out of 361 students in his class. Loewen's over 180 hours of service work and his passion for helping others prove that he has a strong drive for improving the community.
Emily Meyers, a kindergarten student at Nash Elementary School, was nominated by teacher Justine Wikstrom. Meyers is a hard-working, caring student who persevered in the midst of virtual learning. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she has gone far beyond her years with her patience and attention. She loves to learn and is engaged the entire day. She is skilled at listening to directions, paying attention to the speaker and completing her work on time. She makes sure that her work is done right the first time and is then able to help others who seem to be struggling. She is diligent in her studies, especially in reading, writing, math, science and social studies. Meyers shows ownership and pride in her education and has a bright future ahead of her.
Key’Maine Preston, is a seventh grade student at Washington Middle School who was nominated by math teacher Kelly Gardner. Preston actively participates in his education by not only answering questions promptly in class, but by going above and beyond in his studies. He is known to answer dozens more questions on the online school math program, ScootPad, than required and gets an ‘A’ on the vast majority of assignments he turns in. He often helps out his fellow students by answering questions that they may have during class. Preston was a leader on the football team and gave each game 110% each time, even if the odds were stacked against his team. His hard-working attitude and excitement to learn has prospered even during a pandemic. Preston is said to be an upstanding student and this will help him through the rest of his academic career.
Sa’iid Robinson, is a senior at St. Joseph Catholic Academy who was nominated by teacher Bridget McGonegle. Robinson is an active member of his community and is a catalyst for change within his school. After the events that took place in August of 2020 in Kenosha, Robinson noticed that the voices of his classmates were not always being recognized at SJCA. He decided to take action and create a survey that went out to the entire student body, collected the survey results and met with St. Joe’s principal to discuss his proposal to create a new student organization. Robinson founded the African-American Student Association at SJCA, which has been a success in the school. When he is not busy with his founding role in the African-American Student Association, Robinson plays varsity basketball and football, while also being a captain on the football team. Robinson's dedication to making sure all voices are heard makes him a leader on the field, court and in the classroom.
Adriana Terrell, is a senior at Bradford High School who was nominated by teacher Scott Saling. Terrell is extremely dedicated to her education and her passion for dance. Academically, she has been on the honor roll for 16 straight quarters, is a National Honors Society member, has three academic letters and AP/honors distinction. She has been a varsity cheerleader since her freshman year of high school and is the current team captain. Through dance she has been able to be the Wisconsin representative for Showstopper Magazine during the summer of 2020, finished in second place at nationals and was the photogenic winner in 2018. Terrell has accomplished several amazing feats with her dance career outside of school as well. Terrell is a model student, with her drive and passion for both creative spaces and academia she will do great things.
Benjamin Wajerski, is a sophomore at Tremper High School who was nominated by counselor Matt Kellner. Wajerski is dedicated to his studies, as proven by his straight ‘A’ reputation and also AP and honors distinctions in all of his core subjects. Wajerski is a leader in the classroom as well as one the field. He has played varsity as starting goalie on the soccer team for two years and plays baseball. Along with his varsity sports and high academic record, Wajerski spends a lot of his time volunteering. His volunteerism has included working at several different sports competitions, helping at the Tremper Toy Drive and Craft Fair, bagging and delivering lunches for PADS of Lake County and working at the Feed My Starving Children food pantry. Wajerski is an exemplary volunteer, a high achieving student and a leader within his respective sports teams.