Mayor's Youth Commission announces 19 award recipients for third quarter of 2020-21

KENOSHA — The Mayor’s Youth Commission created an awards program to recognize the community’s youth for their outstanding personal achievements. The important, positive contributions these young people make to the Kenosha community are highlighted through this program.
For the third nomination period of the 2020-21 school year, 19 students met the criteria to receive the Mayor’s Youth Commission award. These students were:
Yadiel Berrios, an eighth grade student at Washington Middle School, was nominated by teacher Samantha Balian-Lewis. Berrios has a passion for helping others. You can often find him assisting other students in his class, helping to keep the classroom clean or building relationships with his peers. He has an upbeat, positive personality and there is always a smile on his face. Berrios’ academic success goes hand in hand with his leadership abilities, responsibilities during this past school year and willingness to overcome adversity.
Aijalon Campos, an eighth grade student at Washington Middle School, was nominated by school art teacher Shauna Sorensen. Campos was nominated for his dedication to academia and perseverance through tragedy. He is a resilient young man that was able maintain above average grades, even after a brief time away from school. His participation and dedication to school studies helped him to excel, even while learning remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Campos is an exemplary student who makes his education a priority.
Keira Clark, an eighth grade student at Mahone Middle School was nominated by school social worker Carolyn Heifner. During her school career Clark has been involved in Girl Scouts, National Honor Society, Boy Scouts, peer tutoring and has over 100 service hours. She has not only achieved a Bronze and Silver Award in the Girl Scouts, but she is on her way to becoming an Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts. Last year, Clark and other members of her troop organized a book drive at Mahone to enhance literacy in Kenosha. She also worked with the Building Stronger Kenosha organization to build Little Libraries and donated roughly 2,000 books for others to read. Clark has been able to publish books through various programs within the Kenosha Unified School District! She maintains honor level classes while still being heavily involved in her volunteer work. Clark’s volunteerism is inspiring to others and has truly made the Kenosha community a better place.
Dominik Dahlberg, a fifth grade student at Curtis Strange Elementary School, was nominated by his teacher, Jessica Roscioli. Dahlberg is always willing to help others, has been known to cheer on his peers and is a respectful young man. Dahlberg was the first student at Curtis Strange to finish the elementary version of the program “Lexia” that the school uses. Dahlberg is a model student that cares about his academic success and works hard to accomplish his goals.
Calvin Dombkowski, a sixth grade student at Mahone Middle School, was nominated by several faculty members, including Principal Terri Huck, school counselor Kathy Peterson and his teacher Jamian Knuth. Dombkowski is a well balanced and outstanding youth who excels in his school work, multiple extracurricular activities and numerous volunteer commitments in the community. He has generously volunteered to be the lead member of River House Student Council, where he is working with other students and staff members on a project to secure a $500 grant for the school to have an outdoor classroom. Dombkowski also is very passionate about being a leader in his intervention group called “Ad Astra” or “to the stars.” This voluntary group qualified for a presentation with a University of Wisconsin-Parkside professor for the work that they did. Through his volunteerism and willingness to help others Dombkowski has demonstrated that he is always willing to go the extra mile and is an exceptional young scholar with an outstanding work ethic.
Alex Garcia, a third grade student at Frank Elementary School, was nominated by teacher Julie Neumaier. Garcia is an empathetic, thoughtful and dedicated student. In January of 2020, Garcia was a recipient of the District Kindness Award, given to him by Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis. He is a Character Leader of Respect and is currently nominated for Character Leader of Trustworthiness. Garcia has not missed a single day of school during his academic career (four years)! He sets personal goals for himself, making sure to reach them; he is currently the top reader in all of third grade at Frank. Garcia’s work ethic and kind hearted nature make him a star student.
Timberlyn Gardner, an eighth grade student at Washington Middle School, was nominated by teacher Brandon Page. Gardner is a young community member who shows that she is motivated on a daily basis to receive the best education to ensure her future success. She has exceptional academic and social skills which enables her to take information and use it to form her own opinions about the topics at hand. Gardner does an excellent job of speaking her mind while supporting the efforts and being considerate of others around her.
Chloe Garross, an eighth grade student at All Saints Catholic School who was nominated by teacher Emily Weismann. Garross is a very involved student, willing to participate in anything she can. She is currently the president of the student council and is responsible for presiding over student council meetings, attending activities and is a representative for the school while out in the community. Garross has been known to be a leader among her peers, but takes time to approach situations with a kind, compassionate and patient attitude. She is extremely hard-working and diligent in all she does. Garross has a large impact on her school and the community around her.
Sofia Habel, an eighth grade student at All Saints Catholic School who was nominated by teacher Katherine Zielsdorf. Habel is very active in her school community, in everything ranging from sports to theater. She has played volleyball and basketball, along with being involved on and off stage in the theater program. She also actively participates in band, student council and is the school captain of Safety Patrol. Habel shows a great deal of stewardship and commitment to the school community with the amount of time she spends dedicated to her activities. Habel is able to consistently maintain high grades and receives honor roll recognition, even with her time spent doing other activities. Habel strives to do her best, her accomplishments are proof of her dedication and hard work.
Vanessa Hinojosa, an eighth grade student at Washington Middle School who was nominated for her willingness to lend a hand and volunteer her time. She is an athlete in both basketball and track and is considered a leader in each sport. Hinojosa has also been able to maintain a perfect 4.0 grade point average the entire school year, all while at home participating virtually. She adapted quickly and has made sure to advocate for herself when she needed help during difficult times. She has excelled during the past year because of her dedication to academics and desire to learn which have helped her along the way.
Alex Johnson, an eighth grade student at Washington Middle School, was nominated as a kind student who excels academically. He maintains a perfect 4.0 grade point average in honors courses and is studious and helpful in the classroom. Johnson makes sure that he has completed what is asked of him and then proceeds to help others who have not yet finished their tasks. He actively participates in class discussions and is able to share his opinions in a respectful manner with the rest of the class. Johnson works incredibly hard to achieve outstanding academic success, making sure those around him are also on the path to academic success.
Benjamin Johnson, an eighth grade student at All Saints Catholic School who was nominated by teacher Francesca Capelli. Johnson is a leader both inside and outside of the classroom and is a role model in the Safety Patrol and student council. Johnson gives back to his school through his participation in service projects and volunteers in All Saints’ annual spring musical. He also actively participates by singing and acting as an altar server during weekly church services. Johnson earns First Academic Honors each quarter and is recognized by teachers as a dependable, faithful and honorable student. Johnson participates in many things, and he is known to do it all with a humble heart, for the good of his school, friends, family and community.
La’Myha Jones, an eighth grade student at Washington Middle School who was nominated because she is not only dedicated to her academic success, but also to her involvement within her school community. Jones plays on multiple sports teams and is also active with the cheer leading team. She has competed at the highest level as a cheerleader for most of her life, and shows true dedication and passion for the sport. Jones has a great work ethic inside and outside of school. She is extremely successful in her academics both through virtual and in-person learning. She is always willing to lend a hand for others who need it and her forward thinking attitude inspires those around her. Jones is an excellent student that is an integral part of the middle school community.
Sahar Kherani, a senior at Bradford High School, was nominated by school counselor Robin Mars. Kherani is a role model student through her involvement in DECA and Youth In Governance. She is currently serving as vice president of Career Development for DECA. She recently placed fifth in state overall in a Financial Literacy Event and as a result was able to advance to the International DECA competition. Kherani has countless hours of community service through her involvement in student government, Key Club and National Honor Society. She has also been serving as the Finance and Administration Committee for Youth In Governance Program, though this she is able to facilitate and make a direct impact on the Kenosha community. Kherani has demonstrated tremendous leadership skills and commitment to her community through her extra curricular activities.
Alexandria McKinney, an eighth grade student at All Saints Catholic School who was nominated by teacher Tricia Kossel. McKinney is a very hard working student and has become a motivation and inspiration to other students. She helps her school and community as a Safety Patrol captain, sings at mass and is also a member of the student council. McKinney has represented her school during the Annual Spelling Bee, Geography Bee and Solo & Ensemble. She has also played basketball, softball, dodgeball and ran cross country. McKinney does a great job of balancing her school life with being active in her community. Outside of school she has volunteered at Feed My Starving Children, Bernie’s Book Bank, The Shalom Center and has even donated to Locks of Love. She has demonstrated how academics and leadership have made a positive impact on her school and community.
Daniel San Nicolas, a senior at Saint Joseph Catholic Academy who was nominated by teacher Todd Groblewski. San Nicolas is a well-respected young man who has outstanding grades and a strong work ethic. He has a 4.0 grade point average while being a track and field athlete, as well as being a varsity cross country runner. San Nicolas is a member of National Honor Society and will be the salutatorian for his class of 2021. He has volunteered at his church on numerous occasions and has volunteered at Feed My Starving Children. San Nicolas is extremely admirable with his hard work principles, caring for his community and his faith.
Abigail Plebanek, a senior at Bradford High School who was nominated by school counselor Scott Sailing. Plebanek is an outstanding student who has not only shown drive and dedication in her academics, but also in her extracurricular activities. She received her third academic letter, based on a 3.5 plus grade point average, has been on honor roll her entire high school career and will be graduating with honors and AP distinction. Athletically, Plebanek is a four-year varsity letter winner in cross county and track, received the team’s Coaches Award in 2020, received “Runner of the Week” Awards several times throughout her time running and has gathered a number of district and conference awards. Plebanek has volunteered countless hours at Harvey Elementary and Washington Middle schools with school events and track meets. She has also helped at numerous holiday events in Kenosha and Lake Geneva. Plebanek is a member of “Leading Ladies” at Bradford. Aside from being a top student academically and athletically, Plebanek is one of the most involved students across our school district. She helps out and volunteers a lot of time at other schools helping with numerous events and activities. Plebanek is an exemplary student who has accomplished amazing feats during her four years at Bradford!
Jonathan Rinaldi, an eighth grade student at All Saints Catholic School who was nominated by teacher Mary Aicher. Rinaldi is a dedicated, self-motivated, innovative student. He is an outgoing, warmhearted young man who contributes to each class he is in and is always willing to share a thought, begin a discussion or voice an opinion. Rinaldi thinks “outside of the box” and can easily come up with unique ideas for consideration. He is an avid reader, has a flair for speaking and has participated and placed in the Modern Woodmen Speech Contest. Outside of his academics, Rinaldi is a member of the school jazz band and likes to play the guitar. He is also in a recreational bowling league. Rinaldi demonstrates his leadership through his participation in school and his drive and determination outside of school.
Elizabeth Schoen, an eighth grade student at All Saints Catholic School who actively participates in planning school events and activities. Schoen is on the Safety Patrol and always punctual getting to her post. She participates in readings at all school mass during the school week. Schoen is a role model in the classroom, is always on task and reminds others to do the same. She provides high quality work, is punctual when turning in assignments and is more than willing to help her fellow students when she sees that they are struggling. Schoen is an outstanding student for her work in the community, her dedication to her extracurricular activities and for her academic success.
Nomination forms can be obtained in the Kenosha Mayor’s Office, Room 300, in the municipal building, or online at kenosha.org under the tab Mayor/Administration.