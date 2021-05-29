Mayor's Youth Commission announces 19 award recipients for third quarter of 2020-21

Keira Clark, an eighth grade student at Mahone Middle School was nominated by school social worker Carolyn Heifner. During her school career Clark has been involved in Girl Scouts, National Honor Society, Boy Scouts, peer tutoring and has over 100 service hours. She has not only achieved a Bronze and Silver Award in the Girl Scouts, but she is on her way to becoming an Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts. Last year, Clark and other members of her troop organized a book drive at Mahone to enhance literacy in Kenosha. She also worked with the Building Stronger Kenosha organization to build Little Libraries and donated roughly 2,000 books for others to read. Clark has been able to publish books through various programs within the Kenosha Unified School District! She maintains honor level classes while still being heavily involved in her volunteer work. Clark’s volunteerism is inspiring to others and has truly made the Kenosha community a better place.

Dominik Dahlberg, a fifth grade student at Curtis Strange Elementary School, was nominated by his teacher, Jessica Roscioli. Dahlberg is always willing to help others, has been known to cheer on his peers and is a respectful young man. Dahlberg was the first student at Curtis Strange to finish the elementary version of the program “Lexia” that the school uses. Dahlberg is a model student that cares about his academic success and works hard to accomplish his goals.