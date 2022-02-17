Monday night forum to feature six candidates vying for three seats on Kenosha Unified Board

The district is planning to record and livestream the School Board candidate panel discussion, hosted and moderated by Kenosha News Managing Editor Pete Wicklund, at 5:30 p.m. Monday from the district's Educational Support Center board room.
Viewers can watch the livestream or access the recording following the event on KUSD’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/kenoshaschools) and on local access Channel 20.
Although the Kenosha News and Kenosha Unified are coordinating the candidate forum event, it does not mean either entity is endorsing any one candidate over another; the forum is being provided to help the community learn who the candidates are and the platforms and positions on which they are running.
Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Kenosha Unified School Board in the April 6 election.
The six candidates running for office are: Incumbent Mary Braun Modder of Somers; Valerie Douglas of Kenosha; Eric Meadows of Pleasant Prairie; Brooks Litz of Pleasant Prairie; incumbent Todd Battle of Kenosha; and Todd Price of Kenosha.
Kenosha Unified School Board seats each have terms that last three years and those up for election this spring would then expire in the spring of 2024. Board members earn a yearly stipend of $6,500.
The Kenosha Unified School District encompasses the City of Kenosha and the Village of Pleasant Prairie east of I-94, and the Village and Town of Somers.
The spring election features six candidates, including two incumbents, vying for three seats. The candidates are:
Sam Roochnik, 32, of Kenosha, a student and aftercare specialist
Eric Meadows, a Pleasant Prairie resident and project manager
Atifa Robinson, 44, of Kenosha, a nutrition administrator for Kenosha and Racine counties through University of Wisconsin Extension
Jon Kim, of Kenosha, grandmaster and owner of U.S. Taekwondo Academy
Kristine Schmaling, of Kenosha, a registered nurse
Rebecca Stevens, a Kenosha resident and RSVP program manager with Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc.
The current board members whose terms expire in this year are Tony Garcia, Robinson and Stevens. Garcia has said he is not running for a seat this spring and had filed papers of non-candidacy before the filing deadline in December.
The three candidates receiving the highest vote totals in the April election will be named to three-year terms that expire on April 27, 2025. School Board members each earn $6,500 annually.