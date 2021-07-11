More local youth complete Youth Finance Literacy Ownership Program

From left: Brandon Morris, vice president of the Linda Faye Foundation Inc.; Kenny Harper, of Harper Tax & Financial Literacy Group; Youth Finance Literacy Ownership Program graduates Jaylen Harper and Shayla Gordon; and Carey Norris, aka DjMr262 and president of the Linda Faye Foundation. The group was celebrating the completion of the latest group of participants in the literacy ownership program. Not pictured is graduate Cherokee Smith.
Brandon Morris, vice president of the Linda Faye Foundation Inc., offers encouragement to participants of the foundation's Youth Finance Literacy Ownership Program.
Carey Norris, aka DjMr262 and president of the Linda Faye Foundation, shares wisdom with participants of the Linda Faye Foundation's Youth Finance Literacy Ownership Program. DjMr262 has a successful regional DJ business.
Kenosha-based DjMr26/Linda Faye Foundation Inc. is proud to announce another three local youth as business owners through the foundation's Youth Finance Literacy Ownership Program. The newest graduates were honored in a ceremony on Saturday, July 3.
This program has committed to 100 youth business owners in five years. The most recent class started this year and has a total of six youth with a business account/LLC/domain name and more. Kenosha-based Harper Tax & Financial Group has made the partnership very valuable with teaching the aspect of literacy ownership in levels that the youth will need to be successful in years to come.
