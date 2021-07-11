 Skip to main content
More local youth complete Youth Finance Literacy Ownership Program
Kenosha-based DjMr26/Linda Faye Foundation Inc. is proud to announce another three local youth as business owners through the foundation's Youth Finance Literacy Ownership Program. The newest graduates  were honored in a ceremony on  Saturday, July 3.

This program has committed to 100 youth business owners in five years. The most recent class started this year and has a total of six youth with a business account/LLC/domain name and more. Kenosha-based Harper Tax & Financial Group has made the partnership very valuable with teaching the aspect of literacy ownership in levels that the youth will need to be successful in years to come.

Congratulations to the following program graduates: Cherokee Smith (Hover Streaming & Apps LLC); Shalaya (Boss Luxury Nails LLC); Jaylen Harper (Harper Sports & Entertainment LLC).

The next group of youth are set to start the program on Saturday, Aug. 7. To sponsor or donate to programs, go online to the program's website: www.lindafayefoundationinc.com.

