More local youth complete Youth Finance Literacy Ownership Program

Kenosha-based DjMr26/Linda Faye Foundation Inc. is proud to announce another three local youth as business owners through the foundation's Youth Finance Literacy Ownership Program. The newest graduates were honored in a ceremony on Saturday, July 3.

This program has committed to 100 youth business owners in five years. The most recent class started this year and has a total of six youth with a business account/LLC/domain name and more. Kenosha-based Harper Tax & Financial Group has made the partnership very valuable with teaching the aspect of literacy ownership in levels that the youth will need to be successful in years to come.