More than 1,500 Kenosha Unified staff members register for COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for next week

“We are down in a valley right now where the cases are very, very low,” she said. “Today alone, we only had 10. We haven’t had that low a number since mid-August.” As recently as Jan. 11, the county had 276 confirmed cases during a seven-day period when it averaged 104 cases per day, according to the COVID-19 data. Since then, the confirmed caseload over the past seven days has averaged about 16 per day.

However, while the number of confirmed cases has decreased, so has the number of people who’ve gone in for testing. Testing is important because it tells health experts how the virus is moving and “how infectious our county is,” she said. Currently, not enough people are getting tested, Freiheit, added. The other piece, she said, is that the “deaths curve” hasn’t decreased.

“We are averaging one to two deaths per day in Kenosha County,” she said. According to Freiheit, the curve hasn’t necessarily followed the cases curve, either, which tells her that the community still harbors a high number of infections and those infected may not know that they are.

“And, so our deaths are still extremely high,” she said.