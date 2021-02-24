More than 1,500 Kenosha Unified staff members register for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Kenosha Unified staff members have begun to register for COVID-19 vaccinations. Employees in education and childcare in Wisconsin become eligible to receive inoculations next week.
The district’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics for staff are expected to begin March 1, “pending the arrival of our vaccine supply,” Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis said during her report to the board Tuesday night.
More than 1,500 district staff members have registered. The district employs nearly 4,300 people, according to its website.
“It is a positive thing to see COVID cases going down in our community, state and nation,” Savaglio-Jarvis said. “And we hope to contribute to the downward trend."
No changes to current plan
As for the Return 2020 plan, the superintendent said, “We are not recommending any changes to the current plan."
Under the plan, which encompasses the 2020-21 academic year, students currently have the option to come to school in person for instruction or learn online. It also provides for when classes, schools or the entire district must switch to an all-virtual format.
According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data, as of Wednesday the county has had 14,764 cases and 301 deaths recorded since the beginning of the pandemic last spring. But Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit, who attended the board meeting virtually, said cases that had peaked have dropped in recent weeks.
As recently as Jan. 11, the county had 276 confirmed cases during a seven-day period, when it averaged 104 cases per day, according to COVID-19 tracking data. Since then, the confirmed caseload over the past seven days has averaged about 16 per day.
However, while the number of confirmed cases has decreased, so has the number of people who’ve gone in for testing. Testing is important, because it tells health experts how the virus is moving and “how infectious our county is,” Freiheit said.
Currently, Freiheit said, not enough people are getting tested. She added that the “deaths curve” hasn’t decreased.
“We are averaging one to two deaths per day in Kenosha County,” Freiheit said.
According to Freiheit, the curve hasn’t necessarily followed the cases curve, either, which tells her that the community still harbors a high number of infections and those infected may not know that they are.
“And, so our deaths are still extremely high,” Freiheit said.
As of Tuesday night, Unified is averaging one to two confirmed cases a day over a two-week period, according to Kris Keckler, chief information officer in the district’s educational accountability office.
“There is really no concentration anywhere or any particular school,” Keckler said.
No school was meeting the 3 percent threshold by which the district would consider switching a school to virtual instruction due to COVID-19 exposure. Since Sept. 14, the start of Unified’s school year, the district has had 947 confirmed cases, which includes staff and students.
No shortage of tests
Board member Rebecca Stevens wondered why more people weren’t being tested. It’s not for a shortage of tests, Freiheit said.
Freiheit said there are two major testing sites in the county, including the Kenosha Community Health Center at the former Chase Bank building Downtown and at the University of Wisconsin–Parkside.
“Even though we don’t have the National Guard, we have plenty of (available) appointments and (testing) materials available to do it,” she said. “It’s hard to speculate, but I just think there’s a whole lot of pandemic fatigue and people are seeing the vaccine is here, and so they’re feeling like the pandemic is over.”
Freiheit said, however, those are just a few reasons “out of millions” for why testing has declined. She said the health department continues to tell people with even mild symptoms to be tested.
All in-person return?
Board member Dan Wade said he would like to see all students return to school in person for instruction. He said he's sought advice during the pandemic from local doctors, who recommend it.
“Some of our students are suffering mentally, because they are not (learning) in person," Wade said. "They need that. Sometimes, the parents need it, too."
Wade echoed Board member Tony Garcia’s recommendation last month when he asked that trustees and administration consider returning to an all in-person learning format, if feasible, after spring break on April 12, the start of fourth quarter. The board has yet to formally consider the recommendation.
“I wholeheartedly agree. I’d like to see it today. I’d like to see it after spring break,” Wade said. “Realistically, I know that’s not going to happen.”
Wade said he definitely wants school back to full in-person operation by the fall.
Savaglio-Jarvis said administration has already begun planning the 2021-22 academic year and would be sharing details on safety measures, learning plan formats and more in the near future.
“Numbers may be going down, but we know COVID is not going away and as such, we must continue to provide excellent, challenging learning opportunities for our students during this pandemic,” she said.