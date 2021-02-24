More than 1,500 Kenosha Unified staff members register for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

No school was meeting the 3 percent threshold by which the district would consider switching a school to virtual instruction due to COVID-19 exposure. Since Sept. 14, the start of Unified’s school year, the district has had 947 confirmed cases, which includes staff and students.

No shortage of tests

Board member Rebecca Stevens wondered why more people weren’t being tested. It’s not for a shortage of tests, Freiheit said.

Freiheit said there are two major testing sites in the county, including the Kenosha Community Health Center at the former Chase Bank building Downtown and at the University of Wisconsin–Parkside.

“Even though we don’t have the National Guard, we have plenty of (available) appointments and (testing) materials available to do it,” she said. “It’s hard to speculate, but I just think there’s a whole lot of pandemic fatigue and people are seeing the vaccine is here, and so they’re feeling like the pandemic is over.”

Freiheit said, however, those are just a few reasons “out of millions” for why testing has declined. She said the health department continues to tell people with even mild symptoms to be tested.

All in-person return?