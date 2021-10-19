Most western Kenosha County schools tally enrollment increases in Third Friday count

A majority of western Kenosha County schools saw an increase of students when the official Third Friday count was taken last month. The data was recently released by the state Department of Public Instruction.

Overall, statewide enrollment saw little change, with the total school district headcount coming in at 814,101, a decline of 0.5% from September 2020.

The Third Friday count helps determine overall school district membership. Membership is a full-time equivalent value used for school finance purposes. For example, students in special education, 4K and part-time kindergarten are counted as less than 1.0 full-time equivalent. Revenue limits are based on a three-year “rolling” average of September membership.

Of the 11 rural Kenosha County districts, six districts saw an increase in enrollment, four experienced a decrease and one had a student count that remained unchanged.

Wilmot sees decrease

Wilmot Union High School recorded the largest decrease, down 51 students, according to DPI figures. The two-year enrollment data for Wilmot shows a decline from 2019 to 2021 of 70 students.