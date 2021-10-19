Most western Kenosha County schools tally enrollment increases in Third Friday count

A majority of western Kenosha County schools saw an increase of students when the official Third Friday count was taken last month. The data was recently released by the state Department of Public Instruction.
Overall, statewide enrollment saw little change, with the total school district headcount coming in at 814,101, a decline of 0.5% from September 2020.
The Third Friday count helps determine overall school district membership. Membership is a full-time equivalent value used for school finance purposes. For example, students in special education, 4K and part-time kindergarten are counted as less than 1.0 full-time equivalent. Revenue limits are based on a three-year “rolling” average of September membership.
Of the 11 rural Kenosha County districts, six districts saw an increase in enrollment, four experienced a decrease and one had a student count that remained unchanged.
Wilmot sees decrease
Wilmot Union High School recorded the largest decrease, down 51 students, according to DPI figures. The two-year enrollment data for Wilmot shows a decline from 2019 to 2021 of 70 students.
“The decline in enrollment is a combination of large graduating classes (the class of 2021 had 261 students) and smaller incoming classes (the class of 2026 has 215 students) over the last few years,” Marianne Judson, Wilmot school registrar, said. “We have no significant difference in our open enrolled ‘in’ versus open enrolled ‘out’ numbers.”
David Betz, Wilmot’s director of business services, stated that “declining enrollment leads to decreasing revenue limit authority and decreasing state aid, which can put more pressure on local property taxes.”
“We have never used an operating referendum to increase funding like many other districts in Wisconsin,” Betz said. “Over the past 20 years, we have been able to maintain a somewhat steady tax levy. The current budget uses federal stimulus funds to balance our budget for this year. In the future, there may be a need for our community to vote on an operating referendum.”
Betz said an operating referendum “would provide additional funding to maintain programming while freezing or possibly decreasing the total tax levy due to retiring debt.”
Here is the following Third Friday headcount data for western Kenosha County, released by the state DPI:
Westosha Central High School: Increase of 39 students, from 1,136 to 1,175.
Wilmot Union High School: Decrease of 51 students, from 953 to 902.
Brighton School: Decrease of nine students, from 201 to 192.
Bristol School: Increase of 22 students, from 801 to 823.
Lakewood School: Increase of two students, from 270 to 272.
Paris School: No change, 280 students.
Randall School: Decrease of three students, from 664 to 661.
Riverview School: Increase of 10 students, from 466 to 476.
Salem School: Increase of 68 students, from 942 to 1,010.
Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated: Decrease of 19 students, from 510 to 491.
Wheatland Center School: Increase of 13 students, from 570 to 583.
WCHS sees increase
Westosha Central High School (WCHS) experienced the largest three-year, consecutive increase in September enrollment, increasing from 1,099 in 2019, to 1,136 in 2020, to 1,175 in 2021. The 2021 count is the highest at the school over the last five years.
WCHS Administrator John Gendron said the district was prepared to handle the influx.
“Westosha’s count is up in 2021-22, and the pattern looks to continue for the foreseeable future,” Gendron said. “The updated facility and new additions projected to be completed for the 2023-24 school year will accommodate the expected growth.
“The good news is that the growth will be consistent, but manageable.”
Salem School reported the largest one-year increase, up 68 students, from 942 in September 2020 to 1,010 in September 2021. However, the 2021 count is below the 2019 Third Friday count of 1,018.
The district has experienced this “yo-yo” effect since 2017, with Third Friday enrollment ranging from the mid-900s to just over 1,000 pupils.