Mother calls for in-person observation at KUSD school, says class disruptions among causes of son's academic struggles

On Sept. 22, the woman sought what Lennington described as a “lengthy process” for permission to observe her son’s classroom in person. She had asked permission multiple times of school and district officials for in-person classroom observation and was denied each time.

According to the correspondence, Unified’s Chief of School Leadership Bill Haithcock told the woman that parental in-person observation would serve “no educational program.”

The attorney said that Haithcock made the comments despite the school’s charter, which states “parents are important partners in the educational program at KTEC.”

Lennington also cited e-mail from Haithcock who reportedly told the parent that it wasn’t the “best idea right now”, exposing her son’s class to an outside visitor. Lennington said this was despite district policies and Facebook pages that indicate the district “tolerates many categories of outside visitors, such as non-profit organizations, mentors and chaperones.”

Haithcock is also reported to have said in a phone call with the woman that “if I let one parent visit, then there would be many that would want to visit,” according to the letter. Haithcock is also reported to have said that as a parent she was “not connected to the educational curriculum,” the attorney said.