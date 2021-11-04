Mother enlists legal help in her quest to observe her son in person at KUSD school

KTEC is a charter school in the Kenosha Unified district that serves students from 4-year-old kindergarten to 8th grade on two campuses, one at 6811 18th Ave. and another at 5710 32nd Ave.

‘Lengthy process’

On Sept. 22, the woman sought permission for what Lennington described as a “lengthy process” to observe her son’s classroom in person. She had asked permission multiple times of school and district officials for in-person classroom observation and was denied each time.

According to the letter, Unified’s Chief of School Leadership Bill Haithcock told the woman that parental in-person observation would serve “no educational program.” The attorney said that Haithcock made the comments despite the school’s charter, which states “parents are important partners in the educational program at KTEC.”

Lennington also cited e-mail from Haithcock who reportedly told the parent that it wasn’t the “best idea right now” exposing her son’s class to an outside visitor. Lennington said this was despite district policies and Facebook pages that indicate the district “tolerates many categories of outside visitors, such as non-profit organizations, mentors and chaperones.”