Mother enlists legal help in her quest to observe her son in person at KUSD school

The mother of a Kenosha Unified charter school student wants to observe her son during the school day following claims that classroom disruptions are among the reasons he has fallen behind academically.
The woman is represented by a Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty attorney, who sent a letter to Interim Superintendent Bethany Ormseth on Wednesday asking that she be allowed parental classroom observation in person after previously being denied. WILL is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit conservative legal consulting and advocacy organization.
WILL Attorney Dan Lennington said that the woman, whose son attends Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum (KTEC), has been concerned since the beginning of the school year because of his declining “academic performance and falling grades.”
The student has reported “classroom disruptions, including increasing use of profane language, racial epithets, physical altercations and property damage,” Lennington said.
In addition, he reportedly is having difficulty with the new math curriculum that involves “no homework or textbook” and is struggling because of the classroom environment, according to the correspondence.
“My client wants to help her son and believes the only way she can understand his daily challenges is to observe his classroom experience in person,” Lennington said.
KTEC is a charter school in the Kenosha Unified district that serves students from 4-year-old kindergarten to 8th grade on two campuses, one at 6811 18th Ave. and another at 5710 32nd Ave.
‘Lengthy process’
On Sept. 22, the woman sought permission for what Lennington described as a “lengthy process” to observe her son’s classroom in person. She had asked permission multiple times of school and district officials for in-person classroom observation and was denied each time.
According to the letter, Unified’s Chief of School Leadership Bill Haithcock told the woman that parental in-person observation would serve “no educational program.” The attorney said that Haithcock made the comments despite the school’s charter, which states “parents are important partners in the educational program at KTEC.”
Lennington also cited e-mail from Haithcock who reportedly told the parent that it wasn’t the “best idea right now” exposing her son’s class to an outside visitor. Lennington said this was despite district policies and Facebook pages that indicate the district “tolerates many categories of outside visitors, such as non-profit organizations, mentors and chaperones.”
Haithcock reportedly told the woman in a phone call that “if I let one parent visit, then there would be many that would want to visit,” according to the letter. Haithcock is also reported to have said that as a parent she was “not connected to the educational curriculum,” the attorney said.
Lennington called the district’s “blanket policy” of preventing parental access to classrooms illegal, citing both federal law, under the Every Student Succeeds Act and the district’s own policies. Among the district policies that implement the federal law include those that require schools to be “open and inviting” to parents and which give them opportunities to participate in classroom activities, he said.
“Public school classrooms should not be a ‘black box.’ Parents have the right to know what is being taught in classrooms, and federal law specifically gives parents the right to observe classrooms in person,” Lennington said in a statement. “Kenosha schools should reverse course, and view parents as partners in the education of children.”
Tanya Ruder, Unified’s spokesperson, said the district is aware of the letter and is “working with legal counsel to review the matter at hand.”
‘Better Together’ plan
The district’s Better Together 2021-22 plan, which the School Board approved over the summer, provides for in-person operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and spells out conditions under which visitors can be inside schools and district buildings.
According to the plan, the district intends to limit “all non-essential visitors in buildings.”
Schools are encouraged to find ways to include visitors virtually when possible, however. This includes parent or guardian requests for meetings regarding students with special educational needs and for parent-teacher conferences.
When virtual meetings aren’t possible, in-person meetings may be held with prior notice to enable a large space to accommodate physical distancing, according to the plan.
The plan also allows certain in-school visitors who are not district employees, but who serve academic, social-emotional, behavior and therapy purposes.