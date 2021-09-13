National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 574, awards scholarships

The National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 574 of Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, Burlington and Lake Geneva, recently announced the winners of its annual Fred Allemand Scholarship. These scholarships are named in honor of Fred Allemand, a long time letter carrier, union activist and shop steward. The $1,000 scholarship is presented to a child or grandchild of an active or retired NALC Branch 574 member in good standing.

The 2021 recipients of the Fred Allemand Scholarships are Geneva Cairo and Brooke Dempsey. Geneva is a 2021 Tremper High School graduate and is the daughter of Steve Cairo. Brooke is a 2021 Indian Trail graduate and is the daughter of Karin Dempsey. Steve Cairo and Karin Dempsey are local letter carriers. Both young women plan on pursuing further education at local schools with careers in the field of nursing.

The Letter Carriers said they are pleased to again present these scholarships to graduates in Kenosha. The Letter Carriers have presented scholarships to students since 1997. Branch 574 is proud to be an active, giving association in its communities and is also very appreciative of the generosity from its communities.