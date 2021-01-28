Nearly $1.9 million in new pandemic financial aid available to UW-Parkside students

SOMERS — University of Wisconsin-Parkside students who are experiencing financial hardship due to the ongoing pandemic can now access additional federal funding through the campus' financial aid department.

Parkside has received $1,890,973 through the Federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, university officials said in a release Wednesday. The new funding is in addition to the pandemic assistance the university received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in April 2020.

The latest round of funding comes with less restrictive eligibility requirements than the earlier CARES Act funding, offering significantly more flexibility and greater options for students, according to the release. Under the previous act, students in online-specific programs were ineligible. Students also could not receive assistance for any institutional expenses, like tuition, housing, meal plans or course-related fees.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, demonstrate need via the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and be enrolled in a degree-seeking program. Application review will begin the first week of the spring semester that begins Feb. 1, and funding will be distributed to qualifying students beginning Feb. 16.