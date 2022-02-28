New KTEC independent charter high school opening in fall; not affiliated with Kenosha Unified

An independent public charter high school with a focus on STEM education and skills that prepare students with technical skills for high-demand careers is expected to open its doors this fall.

KTEC High School is accepting enrollment applications of incoming freshman, according to Angela Andersson, who is leading the design of the school, which expects to open Sept. 6 at the former St. Mary Catholic Parish school, 7400 39th Ave. Any student living in Wisconsin and entering 9th grade can apply.

While she is also currently the principal of KTEC’s K-8 charter and pre-K programs, Andersson is assisting a 20-member design team but is not in the running for principal of the high school.

“There is a job posting for their board to hire a principal for the high school,” she said. “The board is looking and seeking applicants for the high school principal.”

The student application process began in January and will continue through the end of the month and possibly longer. If more than 150 students apply, a lottery will be held to determine who can attend, Andersson said. Interested students and families can access information online at: ktecschools.org.

“The sooner you get your application in, the more likely you are to get to attend KTEC (high school),” Andersson said. “If we do get over 150 students, we would have to do a lottery.”

So far 40 to 50 students have applied, she said.

“It’s still early on in the process, but we will have enough (students) to open in the fall,” she said.

Officials at the four-year high school anticipate adding a grade each year with about 150 students in each grade and is expected to enroll about 600 to 624 students at capacity.

Not part of Kenosha Unified

While the new high school bears the same name as a charter school that serves students in kindergarten to eighth grade on two campuses in the Kenosha Unified School District, it is not a charter school of the district. Rather, it is considered an independent public charter school with operational authorization from the University of Wisconsin System under a contract with the Board of Regents. Like charter schools connected to districts, KTEC High School is part of the public education system and no tuition will be charged.

In June, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction awarded Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum a $900,000 grant to establish a high school, as part of a larger $13.5 million package of federal funding intended to expand charter school programs throughout the country. The grant is being used for planning, training new staff and purchasing equipment. Andersson said KTEC high school has also secured funding totaling nearly $2 million through other competitive grants.

“We’re very lucky to have lots of great partners to work with and we’ve been very proud of how much we’ve gotten in grant money,” she said.

Kenosha Unified officials clarified that the new high school, because it is independent, receives neither financial support nor staffing from the district, according to a statement issued Friday.

“Families who elect to send their children to KTEC high school will not be eligible to participate in district programming, such as athletics, fine arts, and others currently afforded them through KUSD,” said Tanya Ruder, district spokesperson, in the statement.

The district does have several charter schools including, The Brompton School, Dimensions of Learning Academy, Harborside Academy, Kenosha eSchool and KTEC (grades 4K-8).

Meeting tech education needs

About two years ago, KTEC leadership proposed to Unified administration that an expansion of its existing program include a high school. However, its request was turned down.

“When reviewing such proposals, the main objective is to determine if the proposal fulfills a gap in current offerings for the students and families of KUSD,” Ruder said. “Due to KUSD’s ever-growing boundary school technology education program, specialized STEM programming at LakeView (Technology Academy), and focus on IT/computer science, biomed and engineering/manufacturing at Indian Trail High School and Academy, administration denied the request for expansion knowing it is already meeting the needs of students in a variety of ways.”

Ruder said that district administration attempted to work with Andersson and proposed that the high school be opened as a “choice program” at one of the district’s traditional boundary high schools so that existing KTEC students could expand upon the district’s already extensive offerings in technical education.

“Despite the district’s efforts, they chose to pursue an independent charter school,” Ruder said.

“KUSD continuously reviews its course offerings and programs to ensure student needs are met, along with those of our community partners who are looking for certain skill sets upon graduation, whether they are entering the workforce or continuing their education,” said Interim Superintendent Bethany Ormseth. “In addition to a robust academic program, we pride ourselves on offering some of the most renowned fine arts and athletic programs in the state. We have the finest educators who focus on educating the whole child in KUSD, and that is something we are extremely proud of.”

