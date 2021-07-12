New Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship program to award $1 million in awards

MADISON — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson has announced that 267 UW System students will share $1 million in scholarships under the new Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship program.
The program provides scholarships to underrepresented and deserving students in one of three phases of their higher education pursuit: prior to enrollment, while continuing studies and near completion.
Students are nominated by their universities and receive the scholarships from UW System.
“This new scholarship program will become a UW System cornerstone as we redirect resources to benefit students,” Thompson said. “It will help us diversify our student body by recruiting more students, ensuring they continue their studies and providing financial help for the final push toward graduation.”
The Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship is intended to recognize underrepresented and underserved students who have overcome adversity, demonstrated financial need and possess records of merit that include strong academic performance, significant personal achievements and service to their communities.
Under the inaugural round of the program, each of the UW System’s 13 universities received an equal allocation of $77,000. Universities then determined the number and size of each scholarship and nominated students for eligibility, which UW System certified.
Overall, 267 students will receive a total of $995,482 for the 2021-22 academic year.
Scholarships range in size from $1,000 to $8,547.
“I’m extremely excited the Board of Regents can make this possible,” said Regent President Edmund Manydeeds III. “We know that economic issues can affect whether someone starts, continues or completes their degree, and that those conditions can be amplified for underrepresented students.”