New Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship program to award $1 million in awards

MADISON — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson has announced that 267 UW System students will share $1 million in scholarships under the new Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship program.

The program provides scholarships to underrepresented and deserving students in one of three phases of their higher education pursuit: prior to enrollment, while continuing studies and near completion.

Students are nominated by their universities and receive the scholarships from UW System.

“This new scholarship program will become a UW System cornerstone as we redirect resources to benefit students,” Thompson said. “It will help us diversify our student body by recruiting more students, ensuring they continue their studies and providing financial help for the final push toward graduation.”

The Wisconsin Regents Opportunity Scholarship is intended to recognize underrepresented and underserved students who have overcome adversity, demonstrated financial need and possess records of merit that include strong academic performance, significant personal achievements and service to their communities.