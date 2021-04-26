Newest Westosha Central High School aviators a "Trifecta of Perfecta"

Friday April 16th was a cold, crisp calm morning as the sun rose over Burlington Municipal Airport. But the airport was not quiet. Three Westosha Central High School seniors — Laura Beinecke, Tyler Moats, and Magnus Schroeder — were already at the airport nervously preparing for their oral and flight exam.

All three have been trying hard with master flight instructor Dan Lund for this day for many months. Their flying skills would be put to the test.

Who is first? Laura stepped up to the plate. Oral check, pass with flying colors. She then taxied Eagles Nest plane 915EN to runway 29 for takeoff. She then disappeared into the blue skies leaving Tyler and Magnus behind to build up even more anxiety.

About an hour later a faint call came over the handheld radio: “Burlington Traffic Experiment 915EN 10 miles to the West inbound for landing Two Niner.” Then a 5-mile call, then downwind, base, lastly finial.

Tyler and Magnus waited and watched as they would be next. After performing soft and short field landings …. Done at last! Passed! One down two to go!

Tyler was next with the same routine. Has Tyler finished his performance in the plane and taxied back to the hanger? The smile on his face told the story. Passed. Two down. Can we make it three for three?