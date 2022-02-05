Noon Optimist Club sponsoring essay contest; Feb. 21 is deadline to enter

The Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club is encouraging area students to contemplate the phrase “How Does An Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow” as part of the Optimist International Essay Contest for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ 700-800 word essays, based on the theme of “How Does An Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow” and determine the top winners. Winners will receive awards and the winning essay will be sent to the district level where $2,500 in college scholarships are available for top winners. Deadline to submit the essay for consideration is Monday, Feb. 21.

“Young students today have so many fresh ideas about the world and their future,” Club Vice President Erin Winch said. “As Optimists, it is our goal to encourage them and do what we can to bring out the best in each of them. This gives them a wonderful opportunity to tap into their creativity and pursue possible scholarships at the same time.”

The Kenosha Area Noon Optimist Club has been providing opportunities for youth for over 30 years, and has been active in the community since January 1991. Other programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include The Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year sponsorship, Rock, Roll, and Run sponsorship, Just Say No Family Activity Area at the Kenosha Expo, Youth Appreciation Day, Respect for Law Bike Give Away Celebration, Special Needs Trick or Treat, Oratorical Scholarship program sponsorship, Food Baskets for Families, Adopt A Family for the Holidays, Great Pizza Bake Off, Pizza Fest Week and so much more!

Students wishing to participate in the essay contest can find out more about the contest by contacting the club at (414) 378-8878 or sending an email to KenoshaOptimistEssayContest@Gmail.com

Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organization with 80,000 adult and youth members in 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, and throughout the world. Carrying the motto “Friend of Youth,” Optimists conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year. To learn more about Optimist International, visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org

