Number of KUSD schools moved to virtual learning grows to 27 as six more added at or above COVID-19 threshold

Kenosha Unified logo

With the number of coronavirus cases rising, Kenosha Unified now has 27 of its 40 schools, or nearly 68 percent, moved to virtual learning, according to an updated list on the district's website Tuesday night.

Six schools were at or above the district's 3 percent threshold for COVID-19 cases, necessitating the switch from in-person to virtual learning. They include: four elementaries -- Curtis Strange, Grewenow and Jeffery, along with Lance Middle School and Reuther High School. These schools are expected to re-open Jan. 24 for in-person classes, according to the update.

Bose, Brass, Nash, Prairie Lane and Southport elementary schools, Bullen and Mahone middle schools, LakeView Technology Academy and the Caesar Chavez Learning Station (the district’s pre-kindergarten program), were added to the list on Monday afternoon. Those schools are also expected to resume in-person classes on Jan. 24.

Edward Bain School of Language and Art-Dual Language, Frank and Jefferson elementary schools and the Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Learning Curriculum (east and west campuses) switched to virtual learning on Monday and are expected to resume in-person learning on Jan. 20.

Dimensions of Learning, Grant Elementary, Harborside Academy and Indian Trail High School and Academy were reported at or above threshold on Jan. 7. They were followed by Bradford and Tremper High schools and Harvey and Whittier elementary schools on Jan. 8. These schools are expected to re-open for in-person learning on Jan. 18.

Kenosha Unified currently has 1,167 reported positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the new year with 272 more cases since Sunday, a 30.4 percent increase, according to districtwide data. The data accounts for the combination of students and staff with in-person attendance at schools.

