Kenosha Unified School District

Number of KUSD schools moved to virtual learning grows to 31 with more schools above COVID-19 threshold

Kenosha Unified logo

With the number of coronavirus cases rising, Kenosha Unified has now moved 31 of its 40 schools to virtual learning, according to an updated list on the district’s website on Wednesday.

Over the past two days 10 more schools were at or above the district’s 3% threshold for COVID-19 cases, necessitating the switch from in-person to virtual learning.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Brompton School, Somers, Washington and, Wilson elementaries were added to the list and will move to virtual learning Thursday. On Tuesday night, four elementary schools — Curtis Strange, Grewenow and Jeffery; along with Lance Middle School and Reuther High School, were also moved to virtual learning Wednesday. These schools are expected to re-open Jan. 24 for in-person classes, according to the district’s update.

Bose, Brass, Nash, Prairie Lane and Southport elementary schools, Bullen and Mahone middle schools, LakeView Technology Academy and the Caesar Chavez Learning Station (the district’s pre-kindergarten program), were added to the list on Monday afternoon. Those schools are also expected to resume in-person classes on Jan. 24.

Edward Bain School of Language and Art-Dual Language, Frank and Jefferson elementary schools and the Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Learning Curriculum (east and west campuses) switched to virtual learning on Monday and are expected to resume in-person learning on Jan. 20.

Dimensions of Learning, Grant Elementary, Harborside Academy and Indian Trail High School and Academy were reported at or above threshold on Jan. 7. They were followed by Bradford and Tremper High schools and Harvey and Whittier elementary schools on Jan. 8. These schools are expected to re-open for in-person learning on Jan. 18.

On Monday evening, Kenosha Unified School District Spokesperson Tanya Ruder sent a letter to district employees and families of students stating an adjustment has been made to the district’s stance on allowing extracurricular activities while schools are in virtual learning due to COVID-19 protocols.

Kenosha Unified as of Wednesday had 1,250 reported positive cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the new year with 355 more cases since Sunday, a 40 percent increase, according to districtwide data. The data accounts for the combination of students and staff with in-person attendance at schools.

Kenosha News Sports Editor Mike Johnson contributed to this report.

Trevor-Wilmot School moves to virtual instruction Wednesday and Salem School will close Friday for a deep cleaning as COVID-19 numbers rise and hundreds of students are in quarantine. Local, Page B1

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

