Nurses equip Kenosha Unified School District through expertise

This spring, the Kenosha Unified School District was thrust into the new world of pandemic planning and preparedness following the outbreak of COVID-19. The district was challenged to embrace and adapt new strategies for learning while simultaneously trying to keep students and staff safe.
District committees were formed and staff worked diligently to develop plans addressing a multifaceted problem. School nurses serving on the committees advocated for the health safety protocol necessary to make the Return 2020 plan successful.
One of the first tasks was reviewing and refining learning platforms in the best interest of all students and staff. There were two areas of focus — virtual and in-person learning. On one hand, students with physical or psychological health concerns required the safety virtual learning could provide. On the other hand, many students struggled with virtual learning during the spring shutdown for a multitude of reasons, so in-person learning with modifications was deemed necessary.
While the district understood that dual platforms would create challenges, flexibility was key when considering each student’s unique physical, psychological, and academic needs. Multi-disciplinary meetings were held to brainstorm solutions to a vast number of unprecedented issues so learning could safely resume.
School nurses played an integral role in the development of safety measures outlined in the Return 2020 plan as they worked closely with the Kenosha County Division of Health to include important measures to mitigate the spread, such as staff and student self-screening. They also helped develop plans for busing, entering/exiting school buildings, passing in hallways, physical distancing in classrooms, lunchroom settings, food distribution, water fountains/ refill stations, and decluttering to allow for more space in all schools.
PPE and hygiene
While it was determined that isolation room staff would be fully outfitted with PPE, committees also tasked with determining how to protect staff and students from the virus. These discussions were hinged on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Proper hand-washing is always promoted in the district, and additional signage was added to help provide reminders to all about the importance of this simple task as well as the proper way to wash to ensure germs are removed from hands. To further support proper hand hygiene, hand sanitizer stations were installed outside of each classroom and department for an added layer of protection for staff and students.
The district also implemented a mask requirement in line with CDC recommendations and state orders. This became a primary strategy to hinder the spread of germs. To help meet this requirement, staff and students were provided multiple cloth masks for their use throughout the school year. Staff were also provided face shields for an optional added layer of protection.
The nurses supported PPE efforts through research to determine what was essential and what modified PPE was available for staff working with the very young, speech-impaired, cognitively disabled, or exceptionally sick students. The hardest part was battling limited supplies due to world demands.
Isolation rooms
Embracing the very real possibility that students may become ill at school, the creation and implementation of isolation rooms was a high priority for school nurses and principals.
In the design phase, careful consideration was given to room placement within the building to reduce the potential exposure to others. This room was strategically kept separate from health rooms that serve students daily with needs such as medicine distribution, minor injuries, and more.
In addition, it was determined that staff in isolation rooms would be outfitted with specialized personal protective equipment (PPE), including non-contact thermometers, N95 masks, full body gowns, gloves, and face shields. This allows students to effectively be assessed without risking the health and safety of staff providing screenings and waiting with sick students for parents/guardians to pick them up.
To aid school staff without full-time nurses to work in isolation rooms, an easy to follow assessment and treatment tree was formulated. In addition, the education and counseling of students, parents/guardians, and staff became crucial nursing duties on a daily basis.
Cleaning and disinfecting
In light of the pandemic, cleaning requirements multiplied and large scale disinfecting needs propelled various committees to collaborate. School nurses worked with facilities leaders and building custodians to create an efficient yet thorough cleaning and disinfecting plan intended to help lower the risk of spread.
Protexus sprayers were purchased to quickly and effectively disinfect large areas. Supplemental sanitation supplies were decided upon for high touch areas, such as desks, door handles, push bars, and stairwell railings. Cleaning supplies were also added to all classrooms for use on an as-needed basis. The combination of these efforts are designed to mitigate the spread of the virus. In the instance of a positive case, affected rooms are disinfected upon notification by school staff.
This has certainly been a year of unforeseen challenges, and school nurses have provided a great deal of expertise and support throughout the planning, implementation and maintenance phases of the Return 2020 plan and 2020-21 school year.
IN PHOTOS: Whittier Elementary PTA Reflections art entries
Whittier Elementary School PTA reinstated its Reflections art program in 2016. The purpose of Reflections is to encourage participation in the arts by reflecting on a theme, creating a work of art, and receiving recognition.
In the past four years, the Reflections program has expanded in the number of students participating, the addition of art night programming, and the addition of a Reflections co-chair. Even though in-school events were not possible this year, students used take-home materials to reflect and create on this year’s theme, “I Matter Because...” with five entries submitted for judging through Wisconsin PTA.
The students entering artworks, their grade level, type of artwork and title of their piece this year are:
- Allison Darracott, grade 3, visual art, "I Matter"
- Genevieve Manthei, grade 4, visual art, "P.L.A.N.T."
- Kyle Taffe, grade 4, photography, "Cheteu le Village"
- Barbara Velazquez, grade 5, visual art, "I Matter!"
- Valentina Velazquez, grade 1, visual art, "We are Together!!"