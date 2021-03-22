Nurses equip Kenosha Unified School District through expertise

This spring, the Kenosha Unified School District was thrust into the new world of pandemic planning and preparedness following the outbreak of COVID-19. The district was challenged to embrace and adapt new strategies for learning while simultaneously trying to keep students and staff safe.

District committees were formed and staff worked diligently to develop plans addressing a multifaceted problem. School nurses serving on the committees advocated for the health safety protocol necessary to make the Return 2020 plan successful.

One of the first tasks was reviewing and refining learning platforms in the best interest of all students and staff. There were two areas of focus — virtual and in-person learning. On one hand, students with physical or psychological health concerns required the safety virtual learning could provide. On the other hand, many students struggled with virtual learning during the spring shutdown for a multitude of reasons, so in-person learning with modifications was deemed necessary.

While the district understood that dual platforms would create challenges, flexibility was key when considering each student’s unique physical, psychological, and academic needs. Multi-disciplinary meetings were held to brainstorm solutions to a vast number of unprecedented issues so learning could safely resume.