Open enrollment application to public schools begins Monday; KUSD sets aside 195 spaces

Starting Monday, parents and guardians will be able to apply to enroll their children in any Wisconsin public school.
The state Department of Public Instruction announced in a news release earlier this week the online application period for the 2021-22 Public School Open Enrollment program will be available through April 30, and closes at 4 p.m. that day. Late applications will not be accepted for any reason, according to program information on the state’s website https://dpi.wi.gov/open-enrollment?rdt=oe
Earlier this week, the Kenosha Unified School Board voted unanimously approving space availability for open enrollment students in the fall for the upcoming academic year.
For the 2021-22 school year, the district has set aside 195 spaces for students who come from outside Kenosha Unified, 40 of which are designated for selected special education program services and types, according to Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis.
Last year, the district allocated 191 seats and served a total of 152 open enrollment students, 53 who were new to Unified. Since the 2016-17 school year, when Unified accepted 37 new open enrollments (99 total open enrollments), it has seen steady growth, according to district data. Unified open enrollment information is available at https://www.kusd.edu/registration/open-enrollment
Statewide, during the 2019-20 school year, 65,266 students transferred school districts through the open enrollment program. Program statistics for the 2020-21 school year will be available in the fall, according to state department officials.
Districts are required to notify applicants by June 11 on the status of their open enrollment application. Transportation to and from a nonresident school, in most circumstances, is the responsibility of the parent or guardian.
However, some school districts may provide partial transportation. To assist in submitting open enrollment applications, a directory of public school districts is available on department’s website. Additional information from an open enrollment consultant is also available toll-free by calling (888) 245-2732, or emailing openenrollment@dpi.wi.gov.
The Public School Open Enrollment program is funded by state general equalization aid transfers between sending and receiving school districts, with the transfer amount calculated on statutory provisions.
For the 2020-21 school year, the transfer amount is an estimated $8,125 per student, or $12,977 for students with disabilities. Resident districts cannot deny a student’s open enrollment application for cost reasons, according to the release.