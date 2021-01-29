Open enrollment application to public schools begins Monday; KUSD sets aside 195 spaces

Starting Monday, parents and guardians will be able to apply to enroll their children in any Wisconsin public school.

The state Department of Public Instruction announced in a news release earlier this week the online application period for the 2021-22 Public School Open Enrollment program will be available through April 30, and closes at 4 p.m. that day. Late applications will not be accepted for any reason, according to program information on the state’s website https://dpi.wi.gov/open-enrollment?rdt=oe

Earlier this week, the Kenosha Unified School Board voted unanimously approving space availability for open enrollment students in the fall for the upcoming academic year.

For the 2021-22 school year, the district has set aside 195 spaces for students who come from outside Kenosha Unified, 40 of which are designated for selected special education program services and types, according to Superintendent Sue Savaglio-Jarvis.