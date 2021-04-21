Paris School Board takes no action on proposed mask policy, leaves choice to families

Paris School will remain the only Kenosha County school district without a policy requiring the wearing of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the choice up to families.
The School Board took no action Wednesday night on a proposed mask-wearing policy that would’ve required students to don face coverings while on school property. Wearing a mask remains optional at the school, which never instituted an official mask policy, but did abide by the statewide mandate until the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck it down three weeks ago, according to district Administrator Roger Gahart.
The board heard from six people who asked that families continue the have the option. Just one person spoke in favor of having a mask mandate in place at the school, Gahart said following the meeting that last just over an hour with 17 people in attendance.
The majority, he said, were “extremely complimentary” about Paris School remaining open to in-person learning for students since the start of the school year in September.
“They were very supportive and appreciative of having the opportunity and the right to choose whether their children would wear a face mask to school,” he said.
After the state mandate was revoked three weeks ago, the administrator sent an e-mail to families saying they had the option to wear or not wear masks after school resumed from spring break.
“The key statement in my message was that we absolutely support and respect the choices of all with regard to wearing or not wearing face masks,” he said.
The e-mail, however, also prompted calls to the Kenosha County Division Health from some concerned parents. Jen Freiheit, the county’s health officer has urged students to continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus and for schools to make it a priority in accordance with the CDC.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all schools “implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing.”
Gahart said since the mandate was lifted, about 80 percent of students have opted not to wear masks, while 20 percent still do. The students, he said, have been respectful of each other's choices.
“It’s no issue with the kids,” he said.
Paris School, which has been open to in-person learning since the start of the school year in Septmeber, has invested in staffing and cut its class sizes in order to provide greater physical distance between desks so it could remain open during the pandemic. In grades 3-8, which normally have up to 14 to 17 students, there are now half as many, Gahart said.
“We removed all extra furniture in the classrooms so that the desks are at least six feet apart. And again, the hand washing, the cleaning protocols … we do an extra cleaning in the middle of the day cleaning surfaces,” he said. “All the things we have put in place (in response to the pandemic), we still have in place.
“We’ve had very normal school days where we’ve had happy, healthy kids who are learning.”
The school district, which currently serves 278 students in kindergarten to eighth grade, has not had a case of COVID-19 since Dec. 22, he said.
“We understand that (COVID-19) is still there, but to us, out here in our building, it was the sentiment of the vast majority of our families and we’re simply leaving the choice to the families,” he said. “I don’t want it to be lost that if we have a spike in cases, if we need to make an adjustment, our board can come back together and certainly can make an adjustment in terms of a mask mandate or if we had the type and number of cases, to shut down for a couple of weeks. We haven’t had to face that because we’ve had a remarkably healthy school year. ”
