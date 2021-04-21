Paris School Board takes no action on proposed mask policy, leaves choice to families

“The key statement in my message was that we absolutely support and respect the choices of all with regard to wearing or not wearing face masks,” he said.

The e-mail, however, also prompted calls to the Kenosha County Division Health from some concerned parents. Jen Freiheit, the county’s health officer has urged students to continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus and for schools to make it a priority in accordance with the CDC.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all schools “implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing.”

Gahart said since the mandate was lifted, about 80 percent of students have opted not to wear masks, while 20 percent still do. The students, he said, have been respectful of each other's choices.

“It’s no issue with the kids,” he said.

Paris School, which has been open to in-person learning since the start of the school year in Septmeber, has invested in staffing and cut its class sizes in order to provide greater physical distance between desks so it could remain open during the pandemic. In grades 3-8, which normally have up to 14 to 17 students, there are now half as many, Gahart said.