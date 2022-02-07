Parkside has lowest graduation rate in UW system; but demographics help explain why, provost says

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside had the lowest graduation rate of all the schools in the University of Wisconsin System over the past six years, even as the state's graduation rate surpassed the national average.

That's according to according to new data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which found more than 70% of Wisconsin college students who enrolled at a higher education institution in 2015 graduated within six years.

The report tracked and compared six-year graduation rates at four-year public universities, two-year public colleges and four-year nonprofit universities. It shows about 62% of all college students in the U.S. who enrolled as freshman in 2015 graduated within six years.

Graduation rates for 2014′s freshman class vary significantly by UW System campus, but the average for all students at all campuses is about 65%

According to the report, UW-Madison — the UW System's flagship school — had the highest six-year graduation rate among UW campuses at about 88%. Parkside had the lowest rate, with 38.6% of 2014 freshman graduating within six years.

While the six-year graduation rate has been improving in Wisconsin, notable gaps exist when comparing rates among students who are Black, Native American and Hispanic to students who are White.

According to UW System data for the 2014 freshman class, students listed as “underrepresented minority” had a six-year graduation rate of 48.% Students listed as “non-underrepresented minority” — or white, other Asian American, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander — had a six-year completion rate of 67%.

Location, family history

Rob Ducoffe, UW-Parkside provost and vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, said graduation rates at the campus are likely lower than other UW system schools because the university serves more first-generation college students and many of them come from low-income households.

"If you look at the 13 universities in University of Wisconsin system, UW-Parkside has the highest percentage of first-generation students, the highest percentage of students who are eligible for Pell grants from the federal government because they come from families that don't make that much money, the highest percentage of students of color who historically have not been as well-served by higher education, and the highest percentage of students that work and so are unable to just focus on school," Ducoffe said. "Those reasons explain why students take longer to graduate from UW-Parkside."

Ducoffe said in four of past five years, the six-year graduation rate at UW-Parkside hit a record high.

"Even though the rates are still low and have a lot of room for improvement, they have improved a lot," he said.

Ducoffe said the university "still has a long way to go."

"It's our top priority," he said. "In the last two academic years, even during the pandemic, we set historic records for the number of students that graduated each year.

More students are graduating from UW-Parkside because we realize that students who earn a degree are much more likely to have successful careers and happy and successful lives," Ducoffe continued. "Most of our students come from Kenosha and Racine and need access to a high-quality public university close to where they live."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

