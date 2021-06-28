Parkside offering camps and scholarships

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Professional and Continuing Education announced that precollege scholarships will be available for in-person and online youth camps this summer.

Parkside’s Continuing Ed will feature two, in-person, eight-day long coding camps for high-school-aged students. The first camp, Python Programmers, will begin on July 6 followed by Mobile App Developers on July 19.

For middle school aged students, there is a selection of online camps available, starting with Minecraft Designers and YouTube Content Creators on July 12, YouTube FX Masters and Roblox Coders and Entrepreneurs on July 19, App Attack! on Aug. 9, and ending with Young Authors on Aug. 16.

To qualify for a scholarship, students must be eligible for free or reduced-price school meals, and must have finished fifth grade but not have graduated from high school.

To learn more and apply for scholarships, visit uwp.edu/youth. For questions, contact Javan Pham at phamj@uwp.edu or 262-595-2498.

