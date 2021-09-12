Parkside offers tuition assistance

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has announced that the university has covered an estimated $445,000 in student tuition payments affecting 181 students who attended the university during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parkside used the money provided by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) to cover the students’ tuition. The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund is a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES). Congress authorized $14 billion in HEERF funding for U.S. colleges and universities; institutions must spend at least half of those dollars on financial aid grants to help students cover a variety of needs.

“Many students have dealt with financial issues during their college careers, but especially so during COVID,” said Kristina Klemens, UW-Parkside’s director of scholarships and financial aid. “This effort helps provide more equitable education opportunities for those students who are in need and struggling.”

Klemens said another reason to provide financial assistance is that, in many cases, students without a zero balance cannot register for the next school semester.