Parkside professor receives national fellowship for medieval studies

SOMERS — University of Wisconsin-Parkside associate English professor Dana Oswald has been named this year’s winner of the Bonnie Wheeler Fellowship.

The Wheeler Fellowship has been offered nationally to women at the associate professor level in medieval studies to ensure career advancement by affording them time to complete scholarly work since 2011. In addition to summer funding, each recipient is paired with a distinguished mentor in the field who engages with the recipient and her project for its successful completion. The fellowship also aims to cultivate women academic leaders.

“For mid-career female scholars, what matters most is finding time to conduct research and write. The Wheeler Fellowship will give Dr. Oswald the opportunity to complete her manuscript and to connect her with a senior colleague in her field,” said Lesley Walker, dean of UW-Parkside’s College of Arts and Humanities. “I am thrilled that she has earned this well-deserved and competitive fellowship and look forward to reading her book!”