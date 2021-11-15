Parkside receives national recognition Moon Shot for Equity Program

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been named one of the national winners of the CONNECTEDness Award from the education company EAB.

UW-Parkside joins it’s three other partners, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Milwaukee Area Technical College and Carthage College, in receiving the award for the Moon Shot for Equity Program, a national program aimed at helping students from underrepresented populations succeed in college. The Wisconsin partnership was the first regional consortium in the country to commit to the Moon Shot program.

“We’re proud to be a part of this award and to share it with our partners,” said UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford. “What we’re most excited about though is what we can achieve through the Moon Shoot for Equity Program and be able to offer everyone a better chance to succeed in achieving their education goals.”

About the award

The CONNECTEDness Award recognizes education institutes that build relationships across institution types in order to aid students regardless of their institution.

This is the eighth year in a row that EAB has recognized outstanding achievements in student success. Awardees are chosen from among the colleges, universities and individuals that use Navigate, EAB’s student success management system, or Starfish, the student success platform EAB acquired earlier this year.

“Students, faculty and campus staff are still learning how to access and deliver the right combination of online and in-person support services that are critical to student success,” said Scott Schirmeier, EAB president of technology. “The winners of EAB’s 2021 Student Success Collaborative Awards have gone above and beyond in their mission to keep students on track to graduate at a time when the pandemic has completely upended the traditional student support model.”

The awards were presented at CONNECTED21, a three-day gathering, virtual this year, of thousands of student success leaders from progressive community colleges as well as four-year colleges and universities.

EAB works with more than 2,500 institutions, leaders and practitioners to accelerate progress and drive results across five major areas: enrollment, student success, institutional strategy, data and analytics, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

