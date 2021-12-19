Piano students keep Scale Olympics tradition alive

On Saturday morning, Nov. 13, the Internet was abuzz with the sounds of 87 piano students performing for 10 teacher/judges via a network of Zoom meetings. It was the 41st Annual Scale Olympics.

Sponsored by the Kenosha Racine Music Teachers Association (KRMTA), Scale Olympics is a judged event for piano students. Students are evaluated in four separate events: scales, arpeggios, chords and cadences. There are 12 graded levels within each event.

Students strive to pass higher levels each year. For their efforts they are awarded points, which qualify for ribbons based upon their score. They are also given a written evaluation for their work.

Scale Olympics Committee Chair Stan Bochat and his committee members, Paulette Garin, Marilyn Justus and Martha Veto coordinated the virtual event via a network of Zoom meetings and Google Spreadsheets.

“It is so wonderful to be a part of a performance based organization that is able to pull together and work for the children in our community,” Bochat said.

“The virtual process went very well and the students were very well-prepared," Joan Davies, a veteran KRMTA member, and a founder of the event, said. "A big thank you goes out to Stan Bochat and his team for all the time and effort they put into making this year’s Scale Olympics a success.”

For the 2021 event, 87 registered students from Racine and Kenosha Counties plus a few from Illinois and one from New Jersey performed 300 separate events. In addition to Bochat, Garin, Justus, Veto and Davies, KRMTA members Anna Kojovic-Frodl, Flora Lim, Lynn Orlando, Monica Scholz, Mary Skop, and Terri Seitz entered students and/or served as judges for the event.

Parents provided invaluable assistance in helping to coordinate the moving pieces of the competition.

“It’s such a great way for kids to learn and grow in their scales," said Roxanne Talley, a parent who had two children entered. "We have had such a great experience every year. The judges have always been so encouraging."

Christine Clouse also had a child participating in the event.

“My daughters look forward to Scale Olympics every year," Clouse said. "They love getting feedback from other teachers and are so proud when the teachers notice how hard they work to master scales. It is a fun event for everyone.”

