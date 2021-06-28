Pierce receives Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship from Kenosha Community Foundation

The Board of Directors of the Kenosha Community Foundation has named Samantha Pierce, a 2021 Tremper High School graduate, as the inaugural recipient of the Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship.

The scholarship fund established in 2019 with the Kenosha Community Foundation by the friends and family of Felicia Labatore, for the benefit of Kenosha-area students pursuing a post-secondary education degree in a mental health related field of study.

Pierce was cited for writing a compelling narrative in her scholarship application essay. Early in her life there were struggles brought on by dynamics of a changing family structure and an uncle’s death by suicide. Dealing with these issues at such a young age took a toll on Pierce as she herself struggled with mental health issues as she entered high school.

Two factors served Pierce in dealing with her anguish: music and service to her community. Music served her well as she gained top performance honors. Yet, as that interest waned a bit, she turned to serving her community as a board member of Kenosha Human Development Services and a board member of Youth as Resources.