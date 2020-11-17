Public invited to virtually review math instructional materials for Kenosha Unified schools

Parents, guardians and the public are invited to review and provide feedback on math instructional materials finalists for Kenosha Unified grades 6-10 beginning Today.

The review is part of the last phase of evaluation by Unified's secondary math curriculum team and will be offered virtually through Dec. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To participate, visit kusd.edu/MathReview to review links and submit feedback via the form embedded on the site. Individuals with questions should contact Jennifer Lawler, KUSD coordinator of mathematics at jlawler@kusd.edu or 262-359-6311.

