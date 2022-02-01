Questions sought for Kenosha Unified School Board candidate forum on Feb. 21

The Kenosha Unified School District is planning to record and livestream a School Board candidate panel discussion, hosted and moderated by the Kenosha News, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, in the district's Educational Support Center board room, 3600 52nd St.

Viewers can watch the livestream or access the recording following the event on KUSD’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/kenoshaschools) and local access Channel 20.

The form below has been prepared to gather questions that will be reviewed for use by the Kenosha News staff for the panel. readers can submit up to six questions for consideration by Wednesday, Feb. 16. The Kenosha News staff will select the final six questions to be used during the event.

School Board panel question form This form is designed to gather questions from the public that will be reviewed and used by the Kenosha News staff during the Monday, Feb. 21,…

Although the Kenosha News and KUSD are coordinating this event, it does not mean either entity is endorsing any one candidate over another; the forum is being provided to help the community learn who the candidates are and the platforms and positions on which they are running.

