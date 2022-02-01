 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Questions sought for Kenosha Unified School Board candidate forum on Feb. 21

  • Comments

The Kenosha Unified School District is planning to record and livestream a School Board candidate panel discussion, hosted and moderated by the Kenosha News, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, in the district's Educational Support Center board room, 3600 52nd St.

Viewers can watch the livestream or access the recording following the event on KUSD’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/kenoshaschools) and local access Channel 20. 

The form below has been prepared to gather questions that will be reviewed for use by the Kenosha News staff for the panel. readers can submit up to six questions for consideration by Wednesday, Feb. 16. The Kenosha News staff will select the final six questions to be used during the event.

School Board panel question form

School Board panel question form

This form is designed to gather questions from the public that will be reviewed and used by the Kenosha News staff during the Monday, Feb. 21,…

Although the Kenosha News and KUSD are coordinating this event, it does not mean either entity is endorsing any one candidate over another; the forum is being provided to help the community learn who the candidates are and the platforms and positions on which they are running.

People are also reading…

Lincoln Middle School students on Nov. 30, 2021, planted garlic and tulip bulbs before the first frost in the new raised garden beds in the school courtyard.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth sends touching letters to fans after first Christmas without Prince Philip

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert