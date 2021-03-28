Referendums on tap in four western Kenosha County school districts

Four west county school districts will ask voters for additional funds via referendums in the April 6 general election. Two districts are seeking money for facility needs and two are asking for additional operational funding.

The Westosha-Central High School (WCHS) and Brighton School districts are looking to make building improvements. WCHS is asking voters for $39.6 million for a major building and renovation plan. Brighton School is asking electors to approve funding for projects totaling $3.975 million.

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated and Randall School districts are asking for exceed the state-imposed revenue cap on a non-recurring basis. It is a tool school districts statewide have used to cover operational expenses. Randall School has already passed this type of referendum more than once, while this is the first request by Trevor-Wilmot.

The need, the funding requests and the tax impact of each is detailed below.

Facility Referendums

Westosha-Central High SchoolThe need: District Administrator John Gendron said the $39.6 million is needed to enhance safety and security, upgrade building infrastructure; modernize and renovate educational spaces to provide better access to technology, innovative and hands-on learning opportunities, small-group instruction spaces; to create modern and functional spaces for art, choir, and family and consumer science areas; and to expand activities and performing arts areas.

