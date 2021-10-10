Regents OK new partnership with Gateway, UW-Parkside, allowing students to earn two-year liberal arts degrees

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students who earn either of the degrees will also be able to transfer it to any UW System or other four-year institution.

“We’re very excited about what this collaboration between the two institutions will mean for students and our region,” said Rob Ducoffe, UW-Parkside's c provost and vice chancellor of academic and student affairs.

“Most Parkside students choose to attend university close to where they live, and many start their higher education careers at Gateway. Not only will this help more students achieve their education goals, the Gateway-UW-Parkside partnership will yield more talent for employers and increase prosperity and quality of life in Southeastern Wisconsin.”

Haywood said the new academic programs will have a positive impact on diversity efforts as they will be attractive to the community’s English Language Learners and students of color population, which is currently about 40 percent at Gateway.

Haywood and Ducoffe both noted that Gateway and UW-Parkside have partnered in the past through 14 articulation agreements, but that liberal arts degrees are much different. The articulation agreements allow Gateway graduates transfer credits to specific UW-Parkside programs, while the liberal arts degree opens graduate options to continue in all programs.

