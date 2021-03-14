Registration deadlines near for Parkside research presentation opportunities

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been active in undergraduate research, scholarship and creative activity (URSCA) for many years, with presentation opportunities just around the corner including the Student Showcase and the UW-Symposium.
UW-Parkside Student Showcase, April 21
The UW-Parkside Student Showcase is an annual campus-wide event in which all UW-Parkside students involved in student-faculty collaborative research, scholarship, internships, community-based learning (CBL), poetry/prose readings, oral interpretations, creative activities, artistic performances (music, theatre, etc.…), and art portfolios and exhibits are encouraged to present their scholarly work.
It includes both undergraduate and graduate UW-Parkside students and is meant to celebrate the wide range of scholarly activities that students are involved in across all disciplines and types of presentation formats.
The registration deadline for this virtual event is March 29. To register, visit uwparkside.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9WuOodH1GQUZJ54. For more information, go to uwp.edu/learn/beyondtheclassroom/research/student-showcase.cfm.
UW-Symposium, April 28
The UW System Symposium for undergraduate research and creative activity, also known as the UW-Symposium, is an annual state-wide event in which all UW-System undergraduate students involved in scholarly research or creative activities across all majors and disciplines are encouraged to present their scholarly work. The deadline for registration is March 25. Visit uww.edu/urp/events/uw-system-symposium to register.
For questions or for more information, contact David Higgs at higgs@uwp.edu. For more opportunities available at UW-Parkside, visit uwp.edu/learn/beyondtheclassroom/research/.