Registration deadlines near for Parkside research presentation opportunities

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been active in undergraduate research, scholarship and creative activity (URSCA) for many years, with presentation opportunities just around the corner including the Student Showcase and the UW-Symposium.

UW-Parkside Student Showcase, April 21

The UW-Parkside Student Showcase is an annual campus-wide event in which all UW-Parkside students involved in student-faculty collaborative research, scholarship, internships, community-based learning (CBL), poetry/prose readings, oral interpretations, creative activities, artistic performances (music, theatre, etc.…), and art portfolios and exhibits are encouraged to present their scholarly work.

It includes both undergraduate and graduate UW-Parkside students and is meant to celebrate the wide range of scholarly activities that students are involved in across all disciplines and types of presentation formats.